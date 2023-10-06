Michael Chandler reflects on time in Bellator ahead of historic event: “I wouldn’t be where I am”

By Josh Evanoff - October 6, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has weighed in on Bellator 300 and a potential sale.

Michael Chandler

‘Iron Mike’ is currently preparing for a potential lightweight clash with Conor McGregor later this year. Earlier this week, ‘The Notorious’ teased that he entered the USADA testing pool, making the bout one step closer to reality. If the fight happens, it would be the biggest in the career of the former Bellator champion.

Famously, Michael Chandler was one of the biggest stars in the Scott Coker-led company for years. He defeated names such as Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson in his prime in the promotion. However, he left Bellator for the UFC in 2020, finally getting an offer that he couldn’t pass up.

That being said, Michael Chandler still might be in attendance for Bellator 300. The lightweight contender revealed that Scott Coker had invited him to the event during an interview on The MMA Hour. However, he also discussed a potential sale to the PFL, which is expected to buy out the company later this year.

Michael Chandler, Dana White

Image via @mikechandlermma on Instagram (photographer not listed)

“There definitely is [emotion],” Michael Chandler stated on The MMA Hour. “I wouldn’t be where I am if it not for me having all those fights in Bellator. I have to say, Scott Coker personally invited me this weekend to be at Bellator 300…it was a part of my life for a very long time, definitely some ups and some downs, and taught me a lot about myself and the industry…” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “If it does come to an end, it’ll definitely be bittersweet to see them go, because in large part, I was a big reason that Bellator became Bellator.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Chandler? Are you excited for Bellator 300?

