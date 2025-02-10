Dustin Poirier shuts down rumored retirement fight with Paddy Pimblett

By Fernando Quiles - February 10, 2025

Dustin Poirier has dismissed rumors that his retirement fight will be against Paddy Pimblett.

Dustin Poirier Paddy Pimblett

During Super Bowl LIX week, Poirier revealed to The Schmo that he’s working with the UFC on the final bout of his pro MMA career. “The Diamond” said that the plan is for him to fight in Louisiana this summer. He didn’t reveal the potential opponent.

While some have suggested that Pimblett could be standing across from Poirier, “The Diamond” denies that notion.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER REVEALS UFC RETIREMENT FIGHT TIMEFRAME: ‘THAT’S WHAT I’M PUSHING FOR’

Dustin Poirier Will Not Be Fighting Paddy “The Baddy”

Front Office Sports recently got a chance to sit down with Dustin Poirier. “The Diamond” admitted that he didn’t expect the UFC to go through with his request to have a retirement fight in his home state.

“I was worried when I first came to them with the idea that I want to retire at home in Louisiana that they would be against it, but surprisingly they were down for it to push forward and try to make it happen for me,” Poirier said. “I think we’re close, I think this summer we could have a fight in New Orleans.”

During the interview, the rumored Paddy Pimblett bout was mentioned. Poirier made sure to debunk that chatter.

“It is a hundred percent not Paddy Pimblett,” Poirier said. “Legends only. I’m not gonna retire fighting Paddy Pimblett.”

Many fans have clamored for the long lost bout between Poirier and Nate Diaz. The two were supposed to collide at UFC 230 back in late 2018, but it wasn’t meant to be. While Diaz isn’t currently under contract with UFC, he has made it clear that he plans to return to the promotion. Perhaps there is no better time to make his way back to the Octagon than for a clash with “The Diamond.”

Of course, that is merely speculation and the UFC brass have yet to reveal what the plan actually is for Poirier. We’ll be sure to keep you posted once that information is made available.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval details the reason why he had withdrew from Manel Kape fight: "I’m still dealing with the repercussions"

Cole Shelton - February 10, 2025
Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier
Dricus du Plessis

Daniel Cormier admits he was wrong about Dricus du Plessis: 'I'm done questioning him'

Fernando Quiles - February 10, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Daniel Cormier will no longer doubt Dricus du Plessis.

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

UFC legend thinks Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili could be retirement fight

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

If Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko end up sharing the Octagon, will it be their swan songs?

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev's diss following UFC 312: 'Waste of potential'

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has responded to Khamzat Chimaev’s recent social media post ripping his rematch with Sean Strickland.

Belal Muhammad
Sean Strickland

Belal Muhammad trashes Sean Strickland following UFC 312 loss: 'He doesn't go all out'

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes Sean Strickland exposed himself in the main event of UFC 312.

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko

Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko? Dana White won't rule out UFC super fight

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Top MMA coach grills Sean Strickland following UFC 312 loss: 'He wants to be something, but he's not that guy'

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

One renowned MMA coach believes Sean Strickland has been selling snake oil.

Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis focused on Khamzat Chimaev next, not Alex Pereira following UFC 312

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

After another successful title defense at UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis is looking at what’s next, and it isn’t Alex Pereira despite his post-fight tease.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev unloads on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of UFC 313

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has gone off on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of their title showdown at UFC 313 next month.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland gives hilarious reaction to broken nose after UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC contender Sean Strickland provided an amusing reaction to his broken nose and defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.