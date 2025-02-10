Dustin Poirier shuts down rumored retirement fight with Paddy Pimblett

Dustin Poirier Will Not Be Fighting Paddy “The Baddy”

Front Office Sports recently got a chance to sit down with Dustin Poirier. “The Diamond” admitted that he didn’t expect the UFC to go through with his request to have a retirement fight in his home state.

“I was worried when I first came to them with the idea that I want to retire at home in Louisiana that they would be against it, but surprisingly they were down for it to push forward and try to make it happen for me,” Poirier said. “I think we’re close, I think this summer we could have a fight in New Orleans.”

During the interview, the rumored Paddy Pimblett bout was mentioned. Poirier made sure to debunk that chatter.

“It is a hundred percent not Paddy Pimblett,” Poirier said. “Legends only. I’m not gonna retire fighting Paddy Pimblett.”

Many fans have clamored for the long lost bout between Poirier and Nate Diaz. The two were supposed to collide at UFC 230 back in late 2018, but it wasn’t meant to be. While Diaz isn’t currently under contract with UFC, he has made it clear that he plans to return to the promotion. Perhaps there is no better time to make his way back to the Octagon than for a clash with “The Diamond.”

Of course, that is merely speculation and the UFC brass have yet to reveal what the plan actually is for Poirier. We’ll be sure to keep you posted once that information is made available.

