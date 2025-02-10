Daniel Cormier admits he was wrong about Dricus du Plessis: ‘I’m done questioning him’
UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Daniel Cormier will no longer doubt Dricus du Plessis.
Du Plessis made his second successful UFC middleweight title defense this past Saturday. He did so in a rematch with the man he defeated to win the championship, Sean Strickland. While the first meeting between the two was a five-round barn burner, “Stillknocks” made things quite one-sided in the rematch at UFC 312, getting the better of Strickland on the feet and even shattering his opponent’s nose in the process. Ultimately, it was a unanimous decision victory for du Plessis.
While Cormier has questioned whether or not du Plessis’ fighting style had sustainability at an elite level, he no longer has those concerns.
Daniel Cormier Says Dricus du Plessis Proved Him Wrong
Once UFC 312 wrapped up, Daniel Cormier filmed a reaction video for his YouTube channel. He gave his assessment of Dricus du Plessis’ stellar performance over Sean Strickland, and said he won’t be questioning the 185-pound king going forward.
“For so long, so many people have spoken about this man,” Cormier said. “All the pundits, all the talking heads have told you why he isn’t as good as he has proven to be time and time again. Me being one of those guys, and me having to answer for that, me having to talk to Dricus about it. I’m done questioning him, I’m done ever saying that what he does isn’t what’s done by the best fighter in the world because he is proving over and over again that he is just that.”
Du Plessis has now defeated the likes of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, and now he holds two wins over Strickland. Khamzat Chimaev appears to be the clear number one contender for du Plessis’ gold. We’ll see if the matchup does come to fruition this year. Du Plessis has told reporters that he hopes to fight again during International Fight Week.
