UFC 320 Results: Merab Dvalishvili defeats Cory Sandhagen (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 320 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Merab Dvalishvili taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Dvalishvili (20-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission win over former title holder Sean O’Malley at June’s UFC 316 event in New Jersey. That victory marked ‘The Machine’s’ twelfth win in a row, a streak which now includes two successful defenses of his bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (18-5 MMA) was last seen in the Octagon this past May, where he scored a TKO victory over former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. That win was preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov.

Round one of the UFC 320 co-main event begins and Cory Sandhagen comes forward quickly while pumping his jab. He lands an outside low kick. Merab Dvalishvili takes the center of the Octagon and looks to close the distance. The challenger with a low kick and then a nice left hook counter. Another left hand and then a low kick from the ‘Sandman’. Dvalishvili comes forward with a right. He misses that strike but then shoots in on a takedown. Cory shrugs him off and gets back to range. Good shots in the pocket by both men. Merab looks for a single leg. He moves to a body lock and pushes Sandhagen against the cage. Merab Dvalishvili continues to work for a takedown. He attempts a trip. Cory Sandhagen avoids and remains on his feet. Good knees to the body from the challenger. ‘The Machine’ drags Cory to the floor. Sandhagen pops right back up. He breaks free of the clinch and gets back to range. A good low kick and then a straight right from Sandhagen. A nice 1-2 from the challenger. Merab looks to clinch and does so. One minute remains. Dvalishvili rips the body and separates back to range. A good left and then a knee up the middle by Cory Sandhagen. He avoids a flurry from the champ. Another good knee from Cory. This time to the body. The horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC 320 co-main event begins and Merab Dvalishvili quickly shoots in on a single leg. Cory Sandhagen hops around and manages to stay on his feet. ‘The Machine’ presses the challenger against the cage and eventually drags him down. Sandhagen pops right back up and then breaks free from the body lock. A good jab and then a body kick from the challenger. He lands a jab now. Merab Dvalishvili with a big flurry. He clips ‘The Sandman’. Cory is rocked. Another big combination. Now a knee. Sandhagen is badly hurt. Somehow he returns to his feet. Merab has his back now. He drags Sandhagen down to the ground. Cory pops back up only to be tripped down again. Still, he quickly scrambles to his feet. Another trip and then some big punches from the top by the champ. He is dominating now. Merab Dvalishvili enters full guard. Cory Sandhagen scrambles and manages to get back to his feet. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third round of the UFC 320 co-main event begins and Cory Sandhagen is on the attack early. He lands a pair of low kicks. Merab Dvalishvili with a side kick to the body. He attempts one to the head but it falls short. A good left hook from the champ. He dives in on a double leg. ‘The Sandman’ defends for now. Merab is still all over him. He has his back while standing. Knees to the thighs by ‘The Machine’. Cory creates separation and gets off the cage and back to range. A nice right hand to the body by Cory Sandhagen. He lands another. Merab Dvalishvili with a counter right upstairs. Despite the punishment in round two, Sandhagen is still very much in this. A head kick partially gets through for the challenger. Merab charges in with a flurry that ends in a right hand connection. He shoots in and score a takedown, but it only lasts a second as Cory is right back up. A nice right hand and then a left hook from the challenger. Merab Dvalishvili looks to return fire. He shoots in and scores a trip takedown. Cory Sandhagen is back up but now eating knees to the back of his thighs. Another takedown that only lasts a second or two. Merab is relentless. The horn sounds to end round three.

The fourth round of the UFC 320 co-main event begins and Cory Sandhagen lands a hard low kick. Merab Dvalishvili returns fire with a leg kick of his own. Dvalishvili with a takedown attempt and he gets it. Cory is right back up to his feet but still has ‘The Machine’ draped all over him. The crowd is booing now. Sandhagen breaks free and lands some good shots after creating separation. A good left from the challenger. He closes out round four with some small momentum.

The fifth and final round begins and Cory Sandhagen likely needs a finish, this if round two was scored 10-8 for Merab Dvalishvili. The champ with a low kick and then a right hand. He shoots in and lands a takedown. Cory is back up. He lands a good left and now a straight right. Merab says something to him. ‘The Sandman’ continues to press. He throws a right. Merab slips it and then shoots in and score a takedown. Cory gets back up and lands a big right left. That appeared to stun the champ, but it is too little too late.

UFC 320 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)

