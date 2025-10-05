UFC 320 Results: Jiri Prochazka KO’s Khalil Rountree Jr. (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 320 main card lineup features a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout featuring Khalil Rountree Jr. taking on Jiri Prochazka.

Rountree (14-6 MMA) most recently competed at June’s UFC on ABC event, this where he earned a unanimous decision victory over former champ Jamahal Hill. That win was preceded by a loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1 MMA) was last seen in action at January’s UFC 311 event, where he scored a third-round TKO victory over former division champion Jamahal Hill (see that here). That win was preceded by a TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 303 in June of 2024.

Round one of this light heavyweight collision begins and Khalil Rountree Jr. seems dialed in. He’s landing some good body shots and going upstairs early. Jiri Prochazka looks to answer with a some kicks. ‘The War Horse’ rips the body with a hard kick. He comes over the top with a 1-2 and the former champ is rocked. Rountree with a good follow up kick. Prochazka with a nice counter shot. Khalil answers with a solid hook. He leaps in with another nice combination. Prochazka smiles, but he’s losing this round. The horn sounds to end the opening 5 minutes.

Round two of this UFC 320 light heavyweight matchup begins and Khalil Rountree Jr. leaps in with a wild 1-2. Neither shot lands clean. Jiri Prochazka with a body kick and then a spinning elbow. Khalil eats that and connects with a straight right. Rountree with a nice counter right as Jiri attempts to close the distance. Prochazka continues to press. He leaps in with a 1-2, Khalil Rountree Jr. avoids and lands another counter right. ‘The War Horse’ with a jab. Prochazka answers with an inside low kick. Jiri with a good right hook while coming in. Khalil circles and gets back to range. He lands a low kick. Jiri Prochazka goes upstairs with a head kick that partially lands. Khalil with a straight right. A good body kick from the former champ. Khalil responds with a pair of jabs. One minute remains in the second round. A nice left and then a low kick from Rountree Jr. This has been all stand up so far. Jiri with a jab. He lands another. Khalil Rountree Jr. with a good jab. That appeared to stun Jiri. Khalil with a kick. Jiri with a jab. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Khalil Rountree Jr. is right back on the attack. His hands have been so fast through ten minutes. He lands a good combination. Jiri Prochazka with a good jab and then a low kick. Both men start firing off punches. Khalil might be stunned. Still he leaps in with a jab. Prochazka with another good combination. He lands a huge right. Rountree Jr. is hurt and retreating. Jiri goes to the body with some hard hooks. A big elbow now from the former champ. Khalil is in trouble. Prochazka with a hard knee to the body. Khalil with a hard standing elbow. Prochazka lands a big combination and Khalil goes down. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 320 Results: Jiri Prochazka def. Khalil Rountree Jr. via KO at 3:04 of Round 3

