The UFC parts ways with three more fighters, including Mayra Bueno Silva?

The UFC has parted ways with three more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘X’.

It should be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The three fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Fighter removed: Jinh Yu Frey

Jinh Yu Frey (11-10 MMA) had four losses in a row in the Octagon. The 38 year old Texan most recently lost to Victoria Dudakova (8-0 MMA) by unanimous decision in a strawweight bout in October of this year at UFC 294.

Fighter removed: Taila Santos

Taila Santos (19-3 MMA), a woman’s flyweight title challenger had back-to-back losses in the Octagon. Most recently the 30-year-old Brazilian suffered a unanimous decision loss against Erin Blanchfield (12-1 MMA) this past August. Prior to those losses, Santos had a four-fight winning streak against Molly McCann, Gillian Robertson, Roxanne Modafferi, and Joanne Wood. Santos is said to have had ‘a couple of fights’ left on her contract.

Fighter removed: Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2 MMA) is coming off a submission victory over former champion Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) this past July. Silva tested positive for Ritalin IV acid, resulting in the fight with Holm being declared a no-contest. Along with the no-contest, Silva was given a suspension by the NSAC. Prior to her bantamweight bout with Holm, the fighter had three consecutive wins in the Octagon. ‘Sheetara’ had been booked to fight Raquel Pennington (15-8 MMA) for the vacant title this coming January at UFC 297 – apparently that will now not be happening due to another violation.

@MayraSheetara has shared via Instagram she is suspended apparently for another violation. My Portuguese isn't the best; please clarify if I'm wrong.#UFC #MayraBuenoSilva #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/VOyAo9GOXX — TKO Talk (@TalkTKO) November 7, 2023

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by CEO Dana White and the UFC?

