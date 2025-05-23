Mateusz Gamrot explains why he isn’t a fan of Paddy Pimblett

By Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025

UFC contender Mateusz Gamrot has explained why he isn’t the biggest fan of fellow lightweight Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, UFC

While he’s had some big wins since arriving in the promotion, Mateusz Gamrot has also had his fair share of setbacks. After falling to a defeat against Dan Hooker, he’s been forced to go back to the drawing board. The Polish sensation still believes that he is capable of reaching the very top of the lightweight division, but of course, he needs to get some wins under his belt.

RELATED: UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot announces next fight is official

Someone at 155 pounds who has been pretty busy is none other than Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ is coming off the back of a big win over Michael Chandler and now, there’s a big argument to be made that he is just one victory away from challenging for the world title. Gamrot, meanwhile, has taken notice.

In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about how he feels towards the Liverpudlian.

Gamrot questions Pimblett

“I don’t like this guy,” Gamrot said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “He talks too much. He’s arrogant from England. He has talked some things about me many times. I’d love to meet him in the octagon because his way to this position he has right now was so easy. If he gets a good opponent against him, I don’t think he wins this fight. I’d love fight with him. He’s from Europe, I am from Europe.

“If the UFC makes this fight, I think it’s going to be the biggest fight in the lightweight division for Europe. My opinion, he’s great stylistic (matchup) for me, and I’ll beat him for sure. He’s a grappler, I am grappler. I love scrambling with somebody on the ground because my previous opponent (Hooker) was only a striker. The ground was fire for everybody, and everybody stands up. I’d love to roll with somebody on the ground.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

