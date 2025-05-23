Mateusz Gamrot explains why he isn’t a fan of Paddy Pimblett

UFC contender Mateusz Gamrot has explained why he isn’t the biggest fan of fellow lightweight Paddy Pimblett.

While he’s had some big wins since arriving in the promotion, Mateusz Gamrot has also had his fair share of setbacks. After falling to a defeat against Dan Hooker, he’s been forced to go back to the drawing board. The Polish sensation still believes that he is capable of reaching the very top of the lightweight division, but of course, he needs to get some wins under his belt.

RELATED: UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot announces next fight is official

Someone at 155 pounds who has been pretty busy is none other than Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ is coming off the back of a big win over Michael Chandler and now, there’s a big argument to be made that he is just one victory away from challenging for the world title. Gamrot, meanwhile, has taken notice.

In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about how he feels towards the Liverpudlian.