Holly Holm explains decision to return to boxing after UFC departure

UFC veteran Holly Holm has explained her decision to make a return to professional boxing after her exit from the promotion.

After a long stint in the world of mixed martial arts, Holly Holm left the UFC at the start of this year. After some suggestions that she’d be signing with GFL, things quickly quietened down after the promotion’s first few events were canceled. Now, it’s been confirmed that Holly will be heading back to her roots, as she prepares to climb back into the boxing ring as part of a card for Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Despite being 43 years of age, Holm still seems to have a lot of fight left in her. She’s already achieved some wonderful things throughout the course of her combat sports career and now, it seems as if she’s ready to prove that she can hang with some of the best female boxers in the world.

In a recent interview, Holm opened up on this decision.