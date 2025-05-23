Holly Holm explains decision to return to boxing after UFC departure

By Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025

UFC veteran Holly Holm has explained her decision to make a return to professional boxing after her exit from the promotion.

Holly Holm

After a long stint in the world of mixed martial arts, Holly Holm left the UFC at the start of this year. After some suggestions that she’d be signing with GFL, things quickly quietened down after the promotion’s first few events were canceled. Now, it’s been confirmed that Holly will be heading back to her roots, as she prepares to climb back into the boxing ring as part of a card for Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

RELATED: Former UFC champ Holly Holm to return to boxing ring on Jake Paul undercard

Despite being 43 years of age, Holm still seems to have a lot of fight left in her. She’s already achieved some wonderful things throughout the course of her combat sports career and now, it seems as if she’s ready to prove that she can hang with some of the best female boxers in the world.

In a recent interview, Holm opened up on this decision.

Holm explains boxing return

“I wanted to do both regardless. I did. I wanted to do both if I could… There was already some days I was just boxing anyway when it was kind of questionable on the fence. So I’ve actually just kind of been training boxing, focusing on boxing for, I guess, the last couple months.”

“I’m excited for it. I’m excited—it’s, you know, when I first came to MMA, I was so excited about it that I didn’t really miss boxing. But then over time it started to kind of just—you know, if I had teammates that might have… even if we were just sparring boxing in practice… when I do it, I’m like, man, I kind of miss it. So I’m excited to be able to get back in there and just get back to just dialing in on just the boxing.”

Holm continued, “I still love MMA as well. I don’t know if I’ll—I mean, I would love to fight again in MMA, but that’s just—I like to let life kind of unfold. I have goals and things that I like and things I know I’m passionate about, but I also like to take a day at a time, a fight at a time, you know, and just ride the wave.”

Quotes via MMA News

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Holly Holm UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, UFC

UFC star Ilia Topuria's former head coach explains the two parting ways

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025
Movsar Evloev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, MMA
Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev claims next fight is booked — but it won't be a UFC title shot

BJ Penn Staff - May 22, 2025

Movsar Evloev won’t be getting his UFC title shot just yet.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC, MMA, Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett challenged to summer fight by No. 1 contender: 'It makes sense'

BJ Penn Staff - May 22, 2025

Paddy Pimblett might have found the dance partner for his next UFC fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC, MMA
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals how he spent Conor McGregor winnings, 'will not recoup' investment

BJ Penn Staff - May 22, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed what he did with the money he made for beating fellow UFC legend Conor McGregor.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev fires back at UFC analyst over claims of ducking Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 22, 2025

Islam Makhachev has caught wind of one well-known UFC analyst’s ducking accusations, and he’s responded.

Tim Welch Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley's coach shares surprising comments on Merab Dvalishvili ahead of UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 22, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena Belal Muhammad Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena reveals key differences between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 22, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has shared some key differences between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's manager makes big prediction for possible Alex Pereira rematch

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2025

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has given his thoughts on a potential rematch against Alex Pereira.

Sean O'Malley Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili teases rival Sean O'Malley in champion's latest skit

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili teased rival Sean O’Malley in a recent skit ahead of UFC 316.

Ian Machado Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov
UFC

Ian Machado Garry explains excitement over new era for UFC's welterweight division

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has explained why he’s so excited to see how the new era evolves in the welterweight division.