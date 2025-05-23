Holly Holm explains decision to return to boxing after UFC departure
UFC veteran Holly Holm has explained her decision to make a return to professional boxing after her exit from the promotion.
After a long stint in the world of mixed martial arts, Holly Holm left the UFC at the start of this year. After some suggestions that she’d be signing with GFL, things quickly quietened down after the promotion’s first few events were canceled. Now, it’s been confirmed that Holly will be heading back to her roots, as she prepares to climb back into the boxing ring as part of a card for Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.
Despite being 43 years of age, Holm still seems to have a lot of fight left in her. She’s already achieved some wonderful things throughout the course of her combat sports career and now, it seems as if she’s ready to prove that she can hang with some of the best female boxers in the world.
In a recent interview, Holm opened up on this decision.
Holm explains boxing return
“I wanted to do both regardless. I did. I wanted to do both if I could… There was already some days I was just boxing anyway when it was kind of questionable on the fence. So I’ve actually just kind of been training boxing, focusing on boxing for, I guess, the last couple months.”
“I’m excited for it. I’m excited—it’s, you know, when I first came to MMA, I was so excited about it that I didn’t really miss boxing. But then over time it started to kind of just—you know, if I had teammates that might have… even if we were just sparring boxing in practice… when I do it, I’m like, man, I kind of miss it. So I’m excited to be able to get back in there and just get back to just dialing in on just the boxing.”
Holm continued, “I still love MMA as well. I don’t know if I’ll—I mean, I would love to fight again in MMA, but that’s just—I like to let life kind of unfold. I have goals and things that I like and things I know I’m passionate about, but I also like to take a day at a time, a fight at a time, you know, and just ride the wave.”
