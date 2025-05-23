Miesha Tate reveals that she’s undecided on her fighting future

UFC legend Miesha Tate has provided an update on her fighting future in the wake of her most recent defeat.

As we know, Miesha Tate is an absolute icon within the context of women’s mixed martial arts. She achieved some great things during her tenure in the UFC, including winning the bantamweight championship. Since returning, however, she hasn’t been on the best form, going 2-3 in her last five fights.

In her most recent outing earlier this month, she suffered a decision defeat at the hands of Yana Santos. Ever since then, many have questioned whether or not Tate will opt to continue her career or ride off into the sunset.

In a recent video posted to her Instagram, Tate updated her fans on how she feels after the bout and what her future could look like.