Miesha Tate reveals that she’s undecided on her fighting future
UFC legend Miesha Tate has provided an update on her fighting future in the wake of her most recent defeat.
As we know, Miesha Tate is an absolute icon within the context of women’s mixed martial arts. She achieved some great things during her tenure in the UFC, including winning the bantamweight championship. Since returning, however, she hasn’t been on the best form, going 2-3 in her last five fights.
In her most recent outing earlier this month, she suffered a decision defeat at the hands of Yana Santos. Ever since then, many have questioned whether or not Tate will opt to continue her career or ride off into the sunset.
In a recent video posted to her Instagram, Tate updated her fans on how she feels after the bout and what her future could look like.
Tate reflects on defeat
“I had my hooks in on her back, one of which was a bit shallow, and I really went to be very aggressive and try to force her from back to belly, belly down, and I ripped two if my ligaments, and I had to have reconstructive surgery,” Tate said in an Instagram post. “It was by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.
“It was harder than coming back after having my two kids, and I, at multiple points, bawled my eyes out and thought I would never be able to fight again, which I really wanted to have that fight. And off of an 18-month layoff, the biggest injury of my career, I can honestly say that I am happy with this performance, and I am happy even in a loss.”
“I am not making any final decisions,” Tate said. “Remains to be seen whether I will fight again or not. I’m not going to clarify either one of those because I think there is no right or wrong answer.”
