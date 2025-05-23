Miesha Tate reveals that she’s undecided on her fighting future

By Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025

UFC legend Miesha Tate has provided an update on her fighting future in the wake of her most recent defeat.

Miesha Tate

As we know, Miesha Tate is an absolute icon within the context of women’s mixed martial arts. She achieved some great things during her tenure in the UFC, including winning the bantamweight championship. Since returning, however, she hasn’t been on the best form, going 2-3 in her last five fights.

RELATED: UFC Des Moines Results: Yana Santos defeats Miesha Tate (Highlights)

In her most recent outing earlier this month, she suffered a decision defeat at the hands of Yana Santos. Ever since then, many have questioned whether or not Tate will opt to continue her career or ride off into the sunset.

In a recent video posted to her Instagram, Tate updated her fans on how she feels after the bout and what her future could look like.

Tate reflects on defeat

“I had my hooks in on her back, one of which was a bit shallow, and I really went to be very aggressive and try to force her from back to belly, belly down, and I ripped two if my ligaments, and I had to have reconstructive surgery,” Tate said in an Instagram post. “It was by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.

“It was harder than coming back after having my two kids, and I, at multiple points, bawled my eyes out and thought I would never be able to fight again, which I really wanted to have that fight. And off of an 18-month layoff, the biggest injury of my career, I can honestly say that I am happy with this performance, and I am happy even in a loss.”

“I am not making any final decisions,” Tate said. “Remains to be seen whether I will fight again or not. I’m not going to clarify either one of those because I think there is no right or wrong answer.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Miesha Tate UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, UFC

Mateusz Gamrot explains why he isn't a fan of Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025
Holly Holm
UFC

Holly Holm explains decision to return to boxing after UFC departure

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025

UFC veteran Holly Holm has explained her decision to make a return to professional boxing after her exit from the promotion.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
UFC

UFC star Ilia Topuria's former head coach explains the two parting ways

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria’s former head coach has opened up on why the two have decided to go their separate ways.

Movsar Evloev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, MMA
Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev claims next fight is booked — but it won't be a UFC title shot

BJ Penn Staff - May 22, 2025

Movsar Evloev won’t be getting his UFC title shot just yet.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC, MMA, Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett challenged to summer fight by No. 1 contender: 'It makes sense'

BJ Penn Staff - May 22, 2025

Paddy Pimblett might have found the dance partner for his next UFC fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC, MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals how he spent Conor McGregor winnings, 'will not recoup' investment

BJ Penn Staff - May 22, 2025
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev fires back at UFC analyst over claims of ducking Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 22, 2025

Islam Makhachev has caught wind of one well-known UFC analyst’s ducking accusations, and he’s responded.

Tim Welch Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley's coach shares surprising comments on Merab Dvalishvili ahead of UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 22, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has received some surprising comments from Sean O’Malley’s head coach.

Jack Della Maddalena Belal Muhammad Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena reveals key differences between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 22, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has shared some key differences between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's manager makes big prediction for possible Alex Pereira rematch

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2025

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has given his thoughts on a potential rematch against Alex Pereira.