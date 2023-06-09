Jasmine Jasudavicius “super excited” to fight in Canada, expects UFC 289 scrap against Miranda Maverick to be a “banger”

By Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Jasmine Jasudavicius is getting the chance to fight in Canada for the first time in the UFC.

Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasudavicius is set for her fourth fight inside of the Octagon at this Saturday’s event in Vancouver. She has gone 2-1 in the UFC and is coming off a victory over Gabriella Fernandes. After that win, Jasudavicius heard the UFC was coming back to Canada and she knew she had to be on the card.

“I am super excited, I was hoping for Toronto but anywhere in Canada, I’ll take that. Vancouver is beautiful there and absolutely gorgeous so it will be a great trip and I can’t wait to get in there,” Jasudavicius said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

After the win over Fernandes, the 15th-ranked flyweight Miranda Maverick called out Jasmine Jasudavicius which was exciting for the Canadian as she gets a chance to fight a ranked opponent.

“No, she called me out after my last fight, so that is how this matchup got made,” Jasudavicius said “I wasn’t surprised because she called me out and I was like ‘Yeah sure, let’s go.’ It was like sweet that it was super easy, and we both signed off and here we are… I guess she called me because she thought she could beat me, but I don’t know her thinking.”

Against Miranda Maverick at UFC 289, Jasudavicius knows the fight won’t be easy and as her opponent is very durable. With that, the Canadian is expecting the fight to be a back-and-forth banger.

“She is a good fighter, but I think we match up super well. I think it is going to be a good fight, we both want to impose our will on her and it’s going to be a banger. It will be good for the fans… I don’t think she has been finished, so I mean she is durable,” Jasudavicius said.

If Jasmine Jasudavicius does beat Maverick on Saturday at UFC 289, she isn’t sure what will come next.

“It catapults me up before, but I haven’t even thought anything past this. I’ve been so focused on this fight,” Jasudavicius said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Exclusive MMA Interviews Jasmine Jasudavicius UFC

