Mario Bautista calls for big showdown with Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC contender Mario Bautista has called for a showdown with Umar Nurmagomedov after defeating Patchy Mix.

At UFC 316, Mario Bautista defeated Patchy Mix in the latter’s promotional debut. It served as a real coming of age moment for Mario who, up to this point, hadn’t been getting a whole lot of notice or respect from casual MMA fans. Alas, it’s hard to deny that he’s a top contender now, and he’s ready to try and make a push for the title at 135 pounds.

Even after beating Mix, Bautista didn’t receive a post-fight interview on the UFC 316 broadcast. A lot of hardcore fans were upset by this, nothing that Mario put forward one of the best performances of the night – and of his career. Alas, he didn’t quite make the cut this time.

He did, however, take part in an interview recently, during which Bautista spoke about the lack of an in-cage chat, as well as who he wants to fight next.