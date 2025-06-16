UFC fighter denies flopping accusations following controversial bout ending

One UFC fighter who has been under heavy scrutiny from fans is denying claims that he flopped. Rodolfo Bellato shared the Octagon with seasoned veteran Paul Craig on the UFC Atlanta card on Saturday. Things took a turn at the end of the opening round. Craig connected with an illegal upkick. Bellato fell to the canvas, and it appeared he had been knocked out from the blow. This resulted in a no contest ruling. Fans have criticized Bellato, however, pointing out that he complained to the referee before he was seemingly unconscious. Bellato has spoken out about those who believe he was looking for a way out. RELATED: ANTHONY SMITH SCOLDS UFC FIGHTER FOR ‘PRETENDING’ TO BE UNCONSCIOUS DURING CONTROVERSIAL BOUT

Rodolfo Bellato Responds to Flopping Accusations

In a new post on his Instagram page, Rodolfo Bellato vehemently opposed those who feel he intentionally milked the foul in hopes of scoring a disqualification win.

“God knows all things! To all of you who are cheering me on, I’m in good health and will be back soon, thank you very much!

“And I saw some things on the internet, saying that I was an actor there and things like that… at the moment I was on the ground, I didn’t expect to be kicked in the face (illegally)… it was a strong kick, when I looked at the judge to complain, my whole body started tingling and my vision disappeared… after that I don’t remember anything.

“Anyone who has known me longer knows that I would NEVER do that, I have never run away from war. I hit the weight twice in less than 30 days, two trips in a row. Why would I simulate something, after all I’ve been through and after winning the first round? Anyway…

“Thanks to everyone for the positive messages. God in charge.”

What happens next for Bellato and Paul Craig remains to be seen. Whether or not the UFC matchmakers will have any interest in rebooking the fight will be a story to watch in the coming weeks.