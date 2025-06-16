Khalil Rountree Jr admits struggles with jet lag ahead of UFC Baku

By Harry Kettle - June 16, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr has admitted that he’s had struggles with jet lag ahead of UFC Baku.

Khalil Rountree

As we know, Khalil Rountree Jr is one of the top light heavyweight contenders in the UFC today. He’s coming off the back of an incredible performance over Alex Pereira and while he didn’t get the win and the gold, he certainly earned the respect of the masses. Now, he’s preparing to square off against Jamahal Hill in a highly anticipated main event at UFC Baku.

RELATED: Khalil Rountree Jr reflects on defeat to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC return

The city, which is located in Azerbaijan, will play host to the UFC for the very first time. While the card as a whole is strong, the main event is what many are talking about.

In a vlog of his trip, Rountree Jr made it clear that the jet lag he’s been dealing with is no joke.

Rountree Jr discusses travel issues

“I’m telling you, the jet lag is real! It comes in waves but we’re fighting it, Chris and I are fighting it like we’re fighting two men vs a gorilla, the gorilla is the jet lag,” Rountree Jr admitted.

Rountree Jr also gave his thoughts on the city of Baku.

“My heart is racing, but it’s beautiful, this is incredible, I’m at a loss for words right now, honestly. I didn’t expect it to be this amazing,” Rountree Jr said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“It’s so cool, I don’t know, you know how other arenas are higher up, this is really wide so there will be a lot of floor seats. The walk to the cage will be a good walk, it’s not usually that far away,” Rountree Jr continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Who’ve you got? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Khalil Rountree UFC

