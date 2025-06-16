Khalil Rountree Jr admits struggles with jet lag ahead of UFC Baku

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr has admitted that he’s had struggles with jet lag ahead of UFC Baku.

As we know, Khalil Rountree Jr is one of the top light heavyweight contenders in the UFC today. He’s coming off the back of an incredible performance over Alex Pereira and while he didn’t get the win and the gold, he certainly earned the respect of the masses. Now, he’s preparing to square off against Jamahal Hill in a highly anticipated main event at UFC Baku.

RELATED: Khalil Rountree Jr reflects on defeat to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC return

The city, which is located in Azerbaijan, will play host to the UFC for the very first time. While the card as a whole is strong, the main event is what many are talking about.

In a vlog of his trip, Rountree Jr made it clear that the jet lag he’s been dealing with is no joke.