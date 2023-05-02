search
WATCH | Replay shows the punch that knocked Luke Rockhold’s tooth out in BKFC 41 fight against Mike Perry

By Cole Shelton - May 1, 2023
Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, BKFC 41

Slow motion video has been released of the Mike Perry punch that broke the tooth of Luke Rockhold.

Rockhold entered the bout with a ton of confidence and in the first round, he landed a solid shot that stunned Perry. From then on, however, Perry brought it to Rockhold and in the second round, ‘Platinum’ landed a punch that sent Rockhold’s tooth flying.

The punch and the tooth coming out of the mouth were captured and posted in a replay by BKFC.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BKFC by Triller (@bareknucklefc)

After the tooth got knocked out, Luke Rockhold motioned in the ref and ended the fight. Right away, many wondered why Rockhold ended the fight, but BKFC president David Feldman revealed Rockhold had several teeth messed up from his BKFC debut against Mike Perry.

Rockhold also posted his own video showing off his mouth and the cracked tooth and hinted that was likely the only time he will fight bare-knuckle.

“Well, f**k. What can I say? You can check bare-knuckle off the list,” Rockhold said. “It’s some crazy s**t. Those little knuckles got me, square on the front two (teeth).”

As for Mike Perry, he went on The MMA Hour on Monday and showed off his hand and knew the exact moment that he sent Luke Rockhold’s tooth flying. However, Perry is disappointed with how the fight ended as he believes it does take away from his win.

“He’s got like two black eyes,” Perry said. “He’s got a lump on his face. So I hit him with more shots, but it’s like I was hitting him so fast, it was hard for people to see where the shot happened, when it happened, why he quit. They were trying to discredit me, [saying], ‘Oh, Luke just gave up.’ Listen, we were only two-and-a-half, three minutes into this fight, and I had already landed some significant damage that the people just couldn’t even keep up with.”

What do you make of Luke Rockhold losing a tooth in his BKFC fight against Mike Perry?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

