Luke Rockhold shares decision on Boxing, MMA future after brutal KO loss to Darren Till
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is hanging up the gloves for good.
Days removed from his disastrous professional boxing debut at Misfits Boxing 22, Luke Rockhold has made the decision to walk away from fighting.
Rockhold, 40, lost to former UFC star Darren Till by third-round TKO last Saturday in Manchester. Rockhold and Till headlined an intriguing card at Misfits Boxing 22, featuring Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis’s returns to MMA.
Despite Rockhold’s diverse activity level in combat sports in recent years, the former UFC middleweight champion aims to preserve his long-term health.
Luke Rockhold, 40, set to retire after legendary fight career
In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Rockhold announced his decision to retire.
“I’m 40 years old and I can’t be taking shots like that,” Rockhold said. “I want a future for myself, and I’ve got a lot of good things in the works. So it’s around about that time…
“There’s not much left to do. I’ve done a lot in this sport. I’ve won my championships. I’ve done Karate Combat, I’ve done bare-knuckle [boxing], I’ve done boxing, jiu-jitsu, all at the toughest level. I compete with the best of the best, but I think it’s time to put the competition shoes on hold.” (h/t Uncrowned)
In an Instagram post earlier on Wednesday, Rockhold further opened up on his decision to walk away.
“Ain’t nothing like the fight game. Love it or hate it, there isn’t anything more real in this life. The journey and the people are always a blessing,” Rockhold posted.
“You see what you see from the outside but the truth is always far from. I gotta thank my coaches, my teammates, my partners and everybody that rides with me. It’s time to work on my golf swing.”
Rockhold won the UFC middleweight championship by finishing then-champion Chris Weidman at UFC 194. Before making the leap to the UFC, Rockhold was considered one of the biggest stars under the Strikeforce banner, defeating the likes of Tim Kennedy and Jacare Souza.
Rockhold is the latest UFC veteran to hang up the gloves in 2025. Anthony Smith, Marina Rodriguez, and Jalin Turner are just a few names who have retired inside the Octagon.
