Chael Sonnen explains why he agrees with Dana White in refusing Jon Jones a fight at The White House

By Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

One of Jon Jones’s biggest rivals, Chael Sonnen, agrees with the UFC’s hesitance to have him headline the White House card.

Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen face off just minutes before their fight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones remains adamant in a 2026 return to the Octagon to fight on the lawn of The White House. Despite UFC CEO Dana White defending Jones numerous times during his polarizing career, White is non-committal in rewarding the retired Jones with a spot on the unprecedented card.

Jones retired from MMA in June after seven months of negotiations between the UFC, Tom Aspinall, and his team for a fight. Aspinall was promoted to undisputed heavyweight champ following Jones’s retirement and returns next month at UFC 321.

After Jones received a surprising defense from Daniel Cormier against White’s White House stance, another one of his longtime rivals took the opposite approach.

Chael Sonnen rips apart Jon Jones’s case for White House showcase

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sonnen explained his stance on Jones potentially fighting at The White House.

“I haven’t thought a lot about [the card] because it is a year away, but I’m telling you, that time is going to be used as a reward,” Sonnen said. “Everyone on the roster wants on that card. But it’s not a matter of ‘I’ve done this, I’ve won that’. Jon Jones, for example, ‘I’m the greatest fighter of all-time’. Yeah it’s true, but you didn’t travel the roads. You didn’t set up the ring, take your turn driving the semi-truck. You don’t deserve a reward.

“But there are some other guys that I think carry some pretty heavy water. Alex Pereira comes to mind. Colby Covington I believe is a lock for that card,” Sonnen continued. “I’ll remind you. It’s not going to be anyone that’s been retired. No one is going to take those glorious spots, except for the people who earned them. By showing their loyalty back to the industry, to the company…

“Jon does not deserve to have a main event spot on the White House card.”

Jones defeated Sonnen earlier in their fighting careers at UFC 159 by first-round TKO. Since their fight and The Ultimate Fighter coaching stints, Jones and Sonnen have remained at odds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Jon Jones UFC

Related

Alex Pereira reacts after his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Alex Pereira admits 'frustration' with UFC brass led to recent social media firestorm

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025
UFC
UFC

UFC Combatant of 10 years receives suspension for banned substance

Dylan Bowker - September 3, 2025

A UFC flyweight will not be competing in the octagon until at least 2026 after failed tests from earlier in the Summer materialized with the Combat Sports Anti-Doping.

Luke Rockhold enters the Octagon for his fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 278
UFC

Luke Rockhold shares decision on Boxing, MMA future after brutal KO loss to Darren Till

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is hanging up the gloves for good.

Caio Borralho
Nassourdine Imavov

Caio Borralho expecting the 'hardest fight' of his life against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris

Cole Shelton - September 3, 2025

Caio Borralho knows he has his hands full against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris on Saturday.

Nassourdine Imavov UFC introduction
UFC

UFC Paris headliner Nassourdine Imavov not concerned with outcome of Reinier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 3, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov believes there will be a clear No. 1 contender at middleweight following UFC Paris.

Jack Della Maddalena UFC Welterweight Champion

Notable Jack Della Maddalena teammate will help him defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 322, says popular analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 3, 2025
Islam Makhachev training UFC Perfomance Institute
UFC

Islam Makhachev's coach reveals biggest asset heading into UFC 322 title fight

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez has revealed Islam’s big advantage heading into his UFC 322 title fight.

Alexander Volkanovski
Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in Conor McGregor superfight

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2025

UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he’s interested in a possible superfight against Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Usman Nurmagomedov, Paul Hughes
UFC

Usman Nurmagomedov disagrees with Ilia Topuria being seen as #1 lightweight in MMA

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2025

PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov doesn’t agree with Ilia Topuria being seen as the best lightweight in MMA.

Mackenzie Dern
UFC

Mackenzie Dern found out about UFC title shot via social media

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2025

UFC star Mackenzie Dern found out about her UFC 321 title shot against Virna Jandiroba on Instagram.