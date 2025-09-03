UFC Combatant of 10 years receives suspension for banned substance

By Dylan Bowker - September 3, 2025

A UFC flyweight will not be competing in the octagon until at least 2026 after failed tests from earlier in the Summer materialized with the Combat Sports Anti-Doping.

Maryna Moroz has received the suspension in question for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy after meldonium was found in her system. A late June sample and a mid-July failure were both tied to her situation, with this being a substance that is prohibited on a year-round basis for UFC contracted athletes.

A released statement on this situation from the Ultimate Fighting Championship mentioned that Moroz did not properly disclose her use of meldonium, and there was no application for a therapeutic use exemption related to that substance. An excerpt of the statement related to this sample from the promotion reads as follows:

“However, Moroz did not tell her physician that she was a drug tested athlete, did not check with UFC-provided resources about the prohibited status of meldonium and she did not submit an application for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) to seek permission to use the otherwise prohibited substance for medical reasons.”

“CSAD further considered evidence submitted in this case by Moroz that she used the meldonium for a limited amount of time and that during her use of said substance, she did not have any bouts scheduled. Moroz submitted to a detailed interview with CSAD and as a result, CSAD determined that Moroz satisfied the “complete cooperation” clause of the UFC ADP in her interactions with CSAD.”

“For these reasons, CSAD determined that an appropriate sanction under these circumstances was 1-year, which is a 1-year reduction from the standard 2-year sanction for meldonium. Moroz’s 1-year suspension began on July 17, 2025, the date on which she was first notified of her provisional suspension. Moroz’s 12-month period of ineligibility will be completed on July 17, 2026.”

The UFC journey of Maryna Moroz so far

Moroz has had twelve fights in her UFC tenure at this juncture, putting together a .500 record by posting up a 6-6 octagon-specific record. The mixed martial arts competitor has not competed since March 2024 and has dropped her last three fights, with the last bout being a split decision setback in a rematch to Joanne Wood at UFC 299.

The American Top Team combatant has notched wins in the Ultimate Fighting Championship over the likes of the aforementioned Joanne Wood as well as former UFC bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva. Moroz has also fought names like former multi-time UFC champion Carla Esparza and former UFC title challenger Valerie Letourneau throughout her decade-long stint with the promotion.

