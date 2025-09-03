UFC Combatant of 10 years receives suspension for banned substance

A UFC flyweight will not be competing in the octagon until at least 2026 after failed tests from earlier in the Summer materialized with the Combat Sports Anti-Doping.

Maryna Moroz has received the suspension in question for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy after meldonium was found in her system. A late June sample and a mid-July failure were both tied to her situation, with this being a substance that is prohibited on a year-round basis for UFC contracted athletes.

A released statement on this situation from the Ultimate Fighting Championship mentioned that Moroz did not properly disclose her use of meldonium, and there was no application for a therapeutic use exemption related to that substance. An excerpt of the statement related to this sample from the promotion reads as follows: