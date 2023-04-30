Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41

Tonight’s BKFC 41 event was headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Page last August at BKFC London. ‘Platinum’ had gone a perfect 2-0 to start his Bare Knuckle Boxing career and was confident that the former UFC middleweight champion would be his next victim in the sport.

Meanwhile, Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 BKFC) was making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut this evening. ‘Rocky’ ended his UFC tenure on a three-fight losing streak, his latest fight coming against Paulo Costa in August of last year. Rockhold later asked for and was granted his release from the promotion, allowing the California native to sign a lucrative one-fight deal with BKFC.

Tonight’s ‘Perry vs. Rockhold’ main event did not result in the jaw dropping finish most fight fans were hoping for. After a wild opening round, which saw both Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold gets wobbled, the fight ended abruptly in round number two. Rockhold was seen talking to the referee and appeared to say something was wrong, like he had suffered an injury. Big Dan stepped in and waved off the bout, much to the confusion of everyone, even Perry.

Official BKFC 41 Result: Mike Perry def. Luke Rockhold via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Perry vs. Rockhold’ below:

Crazy first round #BKFCLIVE — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 30, 2023

Did he knock a tooth out?!?! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 30, 2023

Mikes a dog 🐶 bare knuckles the real deal 🔥 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) April 30, 2023

Bare knuckle is coming up , got me thinking 🤔🤔🤔 — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) April 30, 2023

All the way with my brother luke all the way — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) April 30, 2023

