Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses Umar Nurmagomedov’s UFC future

By Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025
Umar Nurmagomedov enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 311

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Umar Nurmagomedov’s future after his win over Mario Bautista.

In his most recent outing, Umar Nurmagomedov got back to winning ways with a nice victory over Mario Bautista at UFC 321. While he had to overcome some adversity, he was able to overcome that and get the job done. Moving forward, many believe that the natural next step for him is to battle the winner of the UFC 323 main event between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan for the UFC bantamweight championship.

RELATED: Mario Bautista reveals next steps after Umar Nurmagomedov loss at UFC 321

Of course, we first have to get through that fight, and Umar needs to continue making the case as to why he is the one who should be put into that spot. Someone else in his team who knows a thing or two about waiting for the right opportunity is Khabib, who certainly had to be patient in his pursuit of the UFC lightweight championship.

In a recent interview, Khabib gave his opinion on what the future holds for Umar.

Khabib’s view on Umar’s UFC future

“UFC never guarantees somebody something,” Khabib said. “You never know. This is the way how I have experience with UFC about timing and about opportunity. If they give you something, you have to take it, you know? Nobody can say, ‘UFC, you have to do this.

“You guarantee this.’ I told my guys, ‘When opportunity comes, you have to go and get it. Otherwise, it’ll never work.’ I’m sure Umar is good with this. Umar said, ‘If they give me a title shot, I’m going to fight. If not, give me anybody.’ I really like he’s confident about this.”

Khabib was then asked about who he would rather see Umar face for the title out of Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan.

“It’s good question, honestly. It’s a very good question,” Khabib said. “If somebody asks me, ‘Coach, what do you want?’ I want both of them. I want, before Umar finishes his career, he fight with Merab and Petr Yan. This two fighters on top of this game of this division. I really want Umar to fight with Petr Yan, Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley – these three guys.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

