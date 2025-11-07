Michael ‘Venom’ Page backs Leon Edwards to defeat Carlos Prates at UFC 322

By Harry Kettle - November 7, 2025
Leon Edwards

UFC star Michael ‘Venom’ Page believes Leon Edwards is still good enough to defeat Carlos Prates at UFC 322.

At UFC 322, Leon Edwards will go head to head with rising contender Carlos Prates in the welterweight division. While ‘Rocky’ has been on a rough run of form as of late, Prates has the potential to be a future title contender – and potentially a really big star in mixed martial arts as a whole.

Edwards has had his fair share of critics across his last few fights following losses to Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady. Despite this, many are still hopeful that he can put forward a good performance against Prates, mainly because he’ll be taking on a striker as opposed to another wrestler.

As we look ahead to this contest next weekend, the aforementioned Michael ‘Venom’ Page has weighed in on what he expects to go down.

 

MVP backs Edwards to defeat Prates

“This is an exciting fight that I’m definitely gonna have my eye on,” Page said of Edwards vs. Prates in an interview with UFC on TNT Sports.

“I feel Carlos is an amazing, new, exciting fighter. Somebody I’m happy to fight.

“I wanna fight Leon, somebody I’ve already vocalized about wanting to fight just because of the magnitude of what that would mean in the UK.

“But them two fighting, Leon’s been on a bit of a decline but against a specific style of fighters. I think, again, people are gonna underestimate him because of that.

“This here will be a stand up fight. I do not see Carlos being able to even go towards the ground,” Page continued.

“But in reverse, I do feel like Leon has the better ground game, will be able to take him down, will be able to nullify him a little bit and actually beat him up on top just to slow the fighter down, slow the fight down a little bit…”

“I feel like it’s leaning towards Leon,” Page said.

“There could always be a surprise spinning elbow, you know, a crazy kick that Prates has the ability and the power to be able to pull off.

“But Leon is tough, man. He’s not a person that you’re gonna kill easy at all. So it’s definitely heavily in his favor for me,” Page predicted Edwards to win at UFC 322.

