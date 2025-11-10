Leon Edwards sends fiery message to Ian Machado Garry amid talks of future fight between former teammates

By Curtis Calhoun - November 10, 2025
Leon Edwards appears at a UFC 304 press conference, opposite Ian Machado Garry at the UFC 315 official weigh-ins

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards hit back at Ian Machado Garry over talks of a potential future fight between former teammates.

Top UFC welterweight contenders Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry were teammates earlier in their careers, before Garry’s nasty split from the gym resulted in the deterioration of their relationship. While Edwards and Garry share different sides to what happened, tensions remain thick between the two star fighters.

Edwards will face Carlos Prates this weekend at UFC 322 as he looks to get back into the welterweight title mix. Meanwhile, Garry will face Edwards’s former foe, Belal Muhammad, in the UFC Qatar co-headliner a week later.

If Garry and Edwards win their upcoming fights, a matchup between them could be the fight to make. But Edwards doesn’t believe Garry deserves to be in the position he’s in when it comes to the title discussion.

Leon Edwards/Ian Machado Garry feud continues ahead of potential future clash

During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Edwards aimed at his former training partner, Garry, when asked about a potential fight coming to fruition.

“Ian’s biggest achievement right now, in the sport, is losing to Shavkat,” Edwards said.

“That’s facts. That’s his greatest achievement, that he can brag he didn’t get finished and lost to Shavkat.

“That [fight] doesn’t for me, and my plans…if it comes it comes, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Luckily for Edwards, Garry is also reluctant to book a fight between them after spreading alleged lies about his split from his former gym. Garry openly cheered for Prates to ‘spark Edwards unconscious’ in their upcoming showdown.

Depending on the result of the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight at UFC 322, Garry and Edwards could get a shot at the winner. Especially Garry, who still hasn’t fought for a UFC title in his electric tenure.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

