Ian Machado Garry refuses future fight with ‘liar’ Leon Edwards and cheers for Carlos Prates to ‘spark him unconscious’

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry shut down a potential showdown with former teammate Leon Edwards after their upcoming fights.

Top UFC welterweights Ian Machado Garry and Leon Edwards used to be training partners earlier in their careers, but things quickly turned messy after Garry left Edwards’s team.

Garry and Edwards, who both return to the Octagon next month in separate fights, are both top players in the welterweight title mix. Garry faces Belal Muhammad in the UFC Qatar co-main event, while Edwards looks to snap a two-fight skid against Carlos Prates at UFC 322.

Edwards has repeatedly claimed Garry was kicked out of his gym for allegedly breaking a series of team rules, including being late to training sessions. Garry has firmly denied the allegations.

In fact, Garry now refuses to fight Edwards moving forward because of the claims made against him.

Ian Machado Garry shuts the door on fighting Leon Edwards as bad blood boils

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Garry went off on his former teammate.

“I have no want, no interest ever for him to ever earn any money off me doing all the hard work of being the more interesting fighter, and him get any way, shape, or form some financial benefit,” Garry said of Edwards.

“If he was willing to fight me for all or nothing, I’d fight him in a heartbeat, ’cause I’d make sure he’d leave there absolutely punched around, unconscious, and then leave with no benefit.

“I have no want to see him, nor his team, ever…They lied and I don’t like liars…I’m gonna have a Brazilian flag on my shoulders come November 15th, cheering Carlos Prates on, watching him spark Leon Edwards unconscious.”

As of this writing, Edwards hasn’t responded to Garry’s comments. He hasn’t competed since losing to Sean Brady earlier this year at UFC London.

Garry and Edwards are part of a crowded title mix in the welterweight division, and a future matchup could come to fruition. But don’t expect things to be cordial between the former teammates.