Ian Machado Garry refuses future fight with ‘liar’ Leon Edwards and cheers for Carlos Prates to ‘spark him unconscious’

By Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025
Ian Machado Garry appears at the UFC 310 press conference, opposite Leon Edwards in the cage at UFC London

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry shut down a potential showdown with former teammate Leon Edwards after their upcoming fights.

Top UFC welterweights Ian Machado Garry and Leon Edwards used to be training partners earlier in their careers, but things quickly turned messy after Garry left Edwards’s team.

Garry and Edwards, who both return to the Octagon next month in separate fights, are both top players in the welterweight title mix. Garry faces Belal Muhammad in the UFC Qatar co-main event, while Edwards looks to snap a two-fight skid against Carlos Prates at UFC 322.

Edwards has repeatedly claimed Garry was kicked out of his gym for allegedly breaking a series of team rules, including being late to training sessions. Garry has firmly denied the allegations.

In fact, Garry now refuses to fight Edwards moving forward because of the claims made against him.

Ian Machado Garry shuts the door on fighting Leon Edwards as bad blood boils

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Garry went off on his former teammate.

“I have no want, no interest ever for him to ever earn any money off me doing all the hard work of being the more interesting fighter, and him get any way, shape, or form some financial benefit,” Garry said of Edwards.

“If he was willing to fight me for all or nothing, I’d fight him in a heartbeat, ’cause I’d make sure he’d leave there absolutely punched around, unconscious, and then leave with no benefit.

“I have no want to see him, nor his team, ever…They lied and I don’t like liars…I’m gonna have a Brazilian flag on my shoulders come November 15th, cheering Carlos Prates on, watching him spark Leon Edwards unconscious.”

As of this writing, Edwards hasn’t responded to Garry’s comments. He hasn’t competed since losing to Sean Brady earlier this year at UFC London.

Garry and Edwards are part of a crowded title mix in the welterweight division, and a future matchup could come to fruition. But don’t expect things to be cordial between the former teammates.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Prates Ian Garry Leon Edwards UFC Videos

Related

Ronda Rousey UFC walkout

UFC analyst believes Ronda Rousey 'shouldn't be 'cleared' to fight amid comeback rumors

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025
Dominick Cruz reacts while commentating a UFC event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
UFC

Dominick Cruz announces new MMA podcast in latest venture after UFC retirement

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025

Future UFC Hall of Famer Dominick Cruz will become the latest MMA legend to enter the podcasting world.

Frankie Edgar answers a question during a Q+A session ahead of UFC 288
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar explodes on 'shady' Bare Knuckle FC after abrupt debut cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar doesn’t plan on collaborating with Bare Knuckle FC ever again.

Paulie Malignaggi appears at an Ultimate Boxxer press conference
UFC

Boxing legend Paulie Malignaggi mocks MMA fans as 'not that intelligent' in latest dig at rival sport

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025

Paulie Malignaggi didn’t hold back in expressing his opinion on Mixed Martial Arts fans.

Reinier de Ridder UFC celebration
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder takes aim at 'sloppy' Brendan Allen ahead of UFC Vancouver main event

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025

Reinier de Ridder plans to make a statement that he’s the worthy next middleweight title contender at UFC Vancouver.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 206

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 206 with Kyle Nelson and Davey Grant

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025
Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

UFC legend gives interesting reaction to Jose Aldo's UFC Rio retirement

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the recent retirement of Jose Aldo at UFC Rio.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is interested in UFC White House superfight

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is still interested in battling him in a superfight.

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili isn't worried about burning out ahead of Petr Yan rematch at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t worried about burnout as he prepares to defend his UFC bantamweight championship once again.

Charles Oliveira
Mateusz Gamrot

What's next for Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot after UFC Rio?

Cole Shelton - October 13, 2025

The UFC was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday for a solid UFC Rio Fight Night card. The main event saw Charles Oliveira taking on Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight.