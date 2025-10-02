Ian Machado Garry plans to make Belal Muhammad look like an ‘amateur’ at UFC Qatar

By Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025
Ian Machado Garry press conference

Ian Machado Garry is confident he will make his UFC Qatar fight look easy.

Garry is set to return to the Octagon to take on Belal Muhammad in the co-main event of UFC Qatar on Nov. 22 in an intriguing welterweight fight. The winner of the bout could get the next title shot, and Garry is confident he will dominate Muhammad en route to a rather easy win.

“You’re gonna see speed like you’ve never seen before,” Garry wrote on Instagram. “Belal Muhammad, a respected former champion, will be made to look like an amateur in front of your very eyes. You watched me decimate Magny, shut down Shavkat, piece up Prates, now you’re about to witness the greatest version of ‘The Future’ – Qatar, you’re very lucky indeed.”

It’s a bold comment from Garry, who seems to think he will be able to carve up Muhammad en route to a win. If Garry does beat Muhammad and makes it look easy, he could very well get the next welterweight title shot.

The oddsmakers seem to agree with Garry as the Irishman is a -170 favorite, while Muhammad is a +142 underdog ahead of UFC Qatar.

Ian Machado Garry (16-1) is coming off a decision win over Carlos Prates. It got him back in the win column after a hard-fought decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov. Garry is 9-1 in the UFC and has notable wins over Michael Page, Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, and Daniel Rodriguez, among others.

UFC Qatar fight card:

  • Dan Hooker vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry
  • Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
  • Shamil Gaziev vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Asu Almabayev vs. Alex Perez
  • Rafael Cerqueira vs. Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev
  • Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria
  • Felipe Lima vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Ryan Loder vs. Ismail Naurdiev
  • Marek Bujlo vs. Jose Luiz
  • Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai

