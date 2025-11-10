Dillon Danis set to settle long-standing feud with Anthony Taylor in Misfits MMA title fight

Dillon Danis and Anthony Taylor will square off for the Misfits MMA championship on December 20th in Dubai.

A rivalry will be renewed in the co-main event of Misfits’ upcoming event in Dubai.

Dillon Danis and Anthony Taylor, two MMA-Boxing hybrids, will clash in the co-main event for the Misfits MMA championship belt on December 22nd. Danis will defend his Misfits MMA championship after defeating Warren Spencer by 15-second submission in August at Misfits 22.

Before the Spencer fight, Danis hadn’t competed in MMA since his two Bellator fights, including a first-round submission over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in 2019. He’s 3-0 in his MMA career with all three wins ending by submission.

Meanwhile, this will mark Taylor’s first MMA fight since a majority decision win over Chris Avila in January 2020. Taylor most recently lost to former UFC star Darren Till in the Misfits Boxing ring earlier this year.

Dillon Danis and Anthony Taylor were involved in a wild brawl in 2022

This won’t be the first time that Danis and Taylor have exchanged punches in their combat sports careers. They got into an infamous brawl outside of a Misfits press conference in 2022, after Danis attacked KSI inside the venue.

The video clip above shows Danis and Taylor throwing big blows before security eventually intervened.

Since the incident, tensions continued to skyrocket between Danis and Taylor as both fighters found success in their careers. Danis and Taylor are two of the top stars in Misfits, alongside the likes of Till and newly signed Andrew Tate.

Tate will headline the card opposite Chase DeMoor as the two boxers fight for the inaugural Misfits heavyweight boxing championship. The fight will be Tate’s boxing debut.

Meanwhile, DeMoor enters the fight with Tate with a 4-2-1 professional record. He most recently won a majority decision against Efrain Carranza Gonzalez in September.