Josh Barnett set to compete in bare-knuckle boxing match for KSW offshoot

Former UFC heavyweight Josh Barnett will return to the ring when he takes on Marcin Rozalski in a bare-knuckle boxing match for KSW Genesis.

KSW Genesis is an offshoot of Poland’s famed KSW promotion and on October 23, Barnett steps into the cage when he takes on Rozalski, the former KSW heavyweight champion. The fight will take place with modified bare-knuckle boxing rules as elbows will also be allowed. The bout will mark the bare-knuckle fighting debut for Barnett, who is one of the pioneers of the sport of mixed martial arts and the former UFC heavyweight champion.

KSW made the fight announcement official this week and released a poster for the fight. Check it out below.

WOW!!! The Warmaster @JoshLBarnett will face former KSW heavyweight champ Marcin Rozalski on Oct 23 in Poland. Bare Knuckle Style 👊 pic.twitter.com/Pq3d0PQ0Lf — Alan Murphy (@AlanMurphyMMA) September 30, 2020

WOW!!! The Warmaster @JoshLBarnett will face former KSW heavyweight champ Marcin Rozalski on Oct 23 in Poland. Bare Knuckle Style

As well, a teaser trailer for the bout was released. This one is going to be fun.

Barnett (35-8) is one of the most accomplished heavyweights to ever compete in MMA. Now 42 years of age, Barnett hasn’t fought since September 2016 when he submitted Andrei Arlovski in the UFC. In 2019, Barnett signed a contract with Bellator as a free agent but he has yet to make his debut with the promotion. Barnett had a fight lined up against Ronny Markes last year in Hawaii that was canceled due to a medical issue for Barnett. He then had problems with his drug test after Bellator booked the rematch for March.

Rozalski (7-4) is also 42 years old and he is the former KSW heavyweight champion. Rozalski has also had a long layoff from MMA, with his last fight coming in 2017 when he knocked out Fernando Rodrigues Jr. to win the KSW heavyweight title. Since then he has defeated Peter Graham in a kickboxing fight in 2018.

Who do you think wins this bare-knuckle boxing bout between Josh Barnett and Marcin Rozalski?