Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones target each other’s families in latest social media skirmish

UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya and former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones had another social media skirmish on Thursday—and this time, not even their families were off limits.

The trouble began when Jones mentioned Adesanya’s father.

“I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me,” Jones wrote of Adesanya on Twitter. “I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? [His coach] Eugene [Bareman] definitely doesn’t.”

This prompted a quick response from Adesanya, who suggested that Jones’ mother, who passed away in 2017, would be disappointed in him if she were still alive.

“My pops already told me how I’d beat you,” Adesanya wrote in response to Jones. “Trust me he knows. Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become.”

Recognizing that some backlash was likely incoming, Adesanya then issued a follow-up Tweet to justify his comment about Jones’ late mother.

“So to get ahead of all the bullshit coming,” Adesanya wrote. “My statement below. Lol if Jones has this much knowledge about the fight game and fame game he woulda known not to run back to the car to get the money and coke. Dumbass.

““1) Jones first called me out on TMZ, then I responded and here we are,” Adesanya added. “2) Jones brought my family into this. Dead or alive keep my family out of this cuz this is my job. He starts it, I always finish it.”

Jones has not yet responded to Adesanya’s mention of his mother, but some return fire from the former light heavyweight champ certainly seems inevitable.

What do you think of this latest round of verbal warfare involving Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones?