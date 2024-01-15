Khamzat Chimaev reveals heavyweight contender is his dream fight: “Nobody like him”

By Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimav hopes to meet Jon Jones in the octagon before all is said and done.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Surgery

‘Borz’ has been out of the octagon since UFC 294 in October. That night saw Khamzat Chimev face former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, in the biggest test of his MMA career. There, the Chechen defeated ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ by unanimous decision, notching a potential title shot in the process.

As Khamzat Chimaev awaits the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis, he’s had a lot of time to think. Speaking in a recent interview with Smile 2 Jannah, the middleweight contender discussed his future. In the interview, he was directly asked about his “dream fight”. Surprisingly, he named Jon Jones as his dream opponent.

Now, that has nothing to do with a hatred for ‘Bones’. Much the opposite in fact. Speaking in the interview, Khamzat Chimaev expressed a lot of respect for Jon Jones and added that he would love to train with him. Moreover, he believes that every fighter who wants to be in the history books should want to fight the heavyweight.

The Chechen also referenced Jon Jones’ history with his teammate, Alexander Gustafsson. While ‘Bones’ handed the Swede two losses, Khamzat Chimaev would love to avenge them. If the two stars ever meet, the middleweight contender believes their bout would be a historic one.

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS DOUBLES DOWN ON ‘MR. MORAL COMPASS’ SEAN STRICKLAND: “HE HAD THAT VICTIM MENTALITY”

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev discusses dream fight with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

“It is Jon Jones.” Khamzat Chimaev responded to a question about his UFC dream fight. “Still, he’s the best fighter in the world right now. He has the most title defense, he’s a two-weight class champion, he’s never lost still. Been the youngest champion in the UFC. If you speak about MMA, everyone knows Jon Jones.”

He continued, “So, he’s the best in history. Nobody’s like him. For sure, he’s the dream match for everyone who wants to be in the history [books]. I’m younger than him, so I hope he’s not going to go soon from his job. Get this fight as well. I like him, I like his training, I watch his training and learn a lot of stuff from him as well. We speak about training, so maybe we can train together. He’s a nice guy, always joking around.”

“…For sure, I think I will win. That’s a hard fight for everyone,” Khamzat Chimaev concluded in the interview. “He’s fighting two times with my training partner, Alexander Gustafsson. They had good fights as well… For sure, I want to fight with this guy. It will be big history if we fight.”

While Khamzat Chimaev would love to face Jon Jones, time is ticking for that potential bout. ‘Bones’ has repeatedly teased retirement ahead of a potential meeting with Stipe Miocic.

What do you make of these comments? Do you believe a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Jon Jones would ever happen? Who do you have in that potential matchup?

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis doubles down on 'Mr. Moral Compass' Sean Strickland: "He had that victim mentality"

Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2024
Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira seemingly confirms Jamahal Hill fight is next: "Focus on what matters"

Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has confirmed plans to fight Jamahal Hill next.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland threatens to “stab” Dricus Du Plessis at the UFC 297 presser if he crosses the line: “I’m gonna go to jail”

Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Sean Strickland is threatening to ‘stab’ Dricus Du Plessis at the UFC 297 presser if he crosses the line.

UFC Saudi Arabia
UFC

Report | UFC Saudi Arabia postponed to June in order to produce a "more entertaining fight card"

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2024

The UFC will not be going to Saudi Arabia in March as expected.

Dominick Cruz, UFC, Conor McGregor
Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz recounts the marketing advice he received from Conor McGregor: “Those are moments in time I look back at”

Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Dominick Cruz is recounting the marketing advice he received from Conor McGregor.

Matt Brown

Matt Brown believes he's the "front-runner" to face "f*****g legend" Jim Miller at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2024
Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84, UFC
UFC

Johnny Walker issues statement following knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84

Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Johnny Walker has issued a statement following knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84.

Joe Rogan, Colby Covington, UFC 296, UFC, Trash Talk
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan believes Colby Covington’s brash trash talk “backfired” at UFC 296

Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Joe Rogan believes Colby Covington’s brash trash talk ‘backfired’ at UFC 296.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker, UFC, UFC Vegas 84
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev extends unique offer to current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira: “No wrestling”

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev has issued a pretty clear challenge to Alex Pereira ahead of a potential showdown between the two UFC stars.

Ryan Curtis injury
UFC

Conor McGregor rallies behind Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis following 'severe' spinal injury

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2024

Conor McGregor is one of many stars who has rallied behind Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis following a tragic injury he suffered recently.