Stella Hemetsberger captures historic ONE World Title after defeating Jackie Buntan: “It feels amazing”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2025

Stella Hemetsberger achieved Austrian combat sports history by capturing championship gold in her biggest career test. The underdog challenger stunned Jackie Buntan with two first-round knockdowns to claim the vacant ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Stella Hemetsberger

Hemetsberger defeated Buntan by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 26-year-old Austrian becomes her nation’s first-ever ONE Championship titleholder and proves the Friday Fights pathway to world championship success.

Buntan opened aggressively and bloodied Hemetsberger’s nose with her trademark right hand. The early damage seemed to favor the kickboxing champion’s experience. Hemetsberger absorbed the punishment but remained composed under pressure.

Counter-punching opportunities emerged as Buntan pressed forward. Hemetsberger caught her opponent leaning back and dropped her twice with short right hands. Both knockdowns sent Buntan crashing to the canvas for eight-counts, completely shifting momentum.

The Filipina-American responded with trademark combinations in rounds two and three. Her right punch-left hook sequences found their mark repeatedly, swelling Hemetsberger’s face and closing her eyes. Buntan’s heart kept her competitive despite the early setbacks.

The later rounds showcased both fighters’ warrior mentalities. Hemetsberger utilized range effectively with long jabs and body kicks while Buntan continued pressing forward. The Austrian’s determination carried her through five grueling rounds against elite opposition.

“First of all, it feels amazing. Yeah, obviously getting a knockdown and then two knockdowns gives confidence, but, I think I felt confident before the fight as well, and trusting in my abilities and trusting in my team, trusting in me,” Hemetsberger said.

“We prepared for everything. So we didn’t put a specific game plan to exactly execute one technique, but we worked to be overall complete and be ready for everything.”

Stella Hemetsberger shows remarkable evolution in title-winning performance

Stella Hemetsberger credited her complete preparation for the tactical adjustments that secured gold. The Austrian striker proved her versatility extends beyond pure striking power into championship-level fight IQ and adaptability under pressure.

Her limited ONE experience made the victory even more impressive. Hemetsberger competed in just her second professional bout using four-ounce gloves, demonstrating remarkable adaptability against seasoned opposition.

The “Always Hungry” moniker remains perfectly fitting despite achieving her ultimate goal. Hemetsberger’s mentality suggests this title represents the beginning rather than the culmination of her competitive journey.

“I think I really got the opportunity to show my evolution today. This was only my second fight in small gloves and one of my first. I haven’t had a lot of professional Muay Thai fights,” Hemetsberger said.

“Well, it’s amazing. I’m the first contracted fighter in ONE Championship [from Austria], and now I’m the first Austrian to win a ONE Championship belt. I’m still hungry, always hungry. I think that’s the perfect fit.”

