Stella Hemetsberger captures historic ONE World Title after defeating Jackie Buntan: “It feels amazing”

Stella Hemetsberger achieved Austrian combat sports history by capturing championship gold in her biggest career test. The underdog challenger stunned Jackie Buntan with two first-round knockdowns to claim the vacant ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Hemetsberger defeated Buntan by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 26-year-old Austrian becomes her nation’s first-ever ONE Championship titleholder and proves the Friday Fights pathway to world championship success.

Buntan opened aggressively and bloodied Hemetsberger’s nose with her trademark right hand. The early damage seemed to favor the kickboxing champion’s experience. Hemetsberger absorbed the punishment but remained composed under pressure.

Counter-punching opportunities emerged as Buntan pressed forward. Hemetsberger caught her opponent leaning back and dropped her twice with short right hands. Both knockdowns sent Buntan crashing to the canvas for eight-counts, completely shifting momentum.

The Filipina-American responded with trademark combinations in rounds two and three. Her right punch-left hook sequences found their mark repeatedly, swelling Hemetsberger’s face and closing her eyes. Buntan’s heart kept her competitive despite the early setbacks.

The later rounds showcased both fighters’ warrior mentalities. Hemetsberger utilized range effectively with long jabs and body kicks while Buntan continued pressing forward. The Austrian’s determination carried her through five grueling rounds against elite opposition.

“First of all, it feels amazing. Yeah, obviously getting a knockdown and then two knockdowns gives confidence, but, I think I felt confident before the fight as well, and trusting in my abilities and trusting in my team, trusting in me,” Hemetsberger said.

“We prepared for everything. So we didn’t put a specific game plan to exactly execute one technique, but we worked to be overall complete and be ready for everything.”