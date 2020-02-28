Dustin Poirier hints at main event fight against Dan Hooker

Dustin Poirier has hinted at his next fight on social media.

Poirier has been campaigning for a scrap for weeks and now has taken to Twitter to hint at a possible main event fight against Dan Hooker. The Kiwi, of course, had stated that he would like to fight Poirier, if Justin Gaethje was not available.

“But if Gaethje is busy, then Poirier is the man,” Hooker said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “Either Gaethje or Poirier, those are the only two options that make sense for me.”

Now, it seems like Hooker has fully turned his attention to Poirier. He called “The Diamond” out on social media.

“Can you see me now,” Hooker wrote with a diamond emoji, which is Poirier’s nickname.

Poirier was quick to respond seemingly accepting the callout and saying it will be a main event fight.

“I got 25 minutes for you,” Dustin Poirier responded.

Dustin Poirier has not fought since he suffered a third-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title back at UFC 242. Before that, he claimed the interim lightweight strap when he defeated Max Holloway by decision at UFC 236. The Diamond is currently ranked second at lightweight.

The American Top Team fighter has notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, Diego Ferreira, and Jim Miller among others.

Dan Hooker, meanwhile, is now ranked fifth at lightweight following his split-decision win over Paul Felder in the main event of UFC Auckland. The Kiwi is riding a three-fight winning streak with a decision win over Al Iaquinta and a first-round knockout over James Vick.

There is no question Poirier and Hooker would be a fantastic main event for any Fight Night card. The winner could also become the top contender at lightweight or at least fight in a number one contenders bout next.

Would you be interested in seeing Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker for five rounds? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/27/2020.