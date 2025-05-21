Khabib Nurmagomedov takes issue with Islam Makhachev’s new hobby: ‘I don’t like this’

Islam Makhachev has a new hobby, but his mentor and fellow UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t approve.

Khabib and Islam are considered two of the best fighters in MMA history, largely on the strength as their reigns as UFC lightweight champion. Khabib held the belt first, but retired after a submission win over Justin Gaethje in 2020. Several years later, Islam claimed the vacant belt with a submission win over Charles Oliveira, and went on to be just as impressive — if not more impressive — than Khabib.

The pair have known each other for years, and are incredibly close, having grown up training together under Khabib’s father. While they are close together in age, Khabib’s retirement has meant he has assumed more of a coaching role, and he is known for running a tight ship.

Enduro, for example, is not on his list of approved activities.

Islam recently took to Instagram to share a clip of himself riding a dirt bike while practicing the sport. Khabib was among the hundreds of people to reply to the post. His message was simple.

“I don’t like this,” he wrote, including a facepalm emoji for emphasis.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defended the UFC lightweight belt three times, against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Gaethje

Islam Makhachev defended the belt four times: twice against Alexander Volkanovski, and later against Poirier and Renato Moicano. He recently vacated to belt with plans to move up to welterweight.

Both men have reigned as pound-for-pound No. 1 in the UFC. Makhachev still holds that lofty post.