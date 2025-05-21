Khabib Nurmagomedov takes issue with Islam Makhachev’s new hobby: ‘I don’t like this’

By BJ Penn Staff - May 21, 2025

Islam Makhachev has a new hobby, but his mentor and fellow UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t approve.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, UFC, MMA

Khabib and Islam are considered two of the best fighters in MMA history, largely on the strength as their reigns as UFC lightweight champion. Khabib held the belt first, but retired after a submission win over Justin Gaethje in 2020. Several years later, Islam claimed the vacant belt with a submission win over Charles Oliveira, and went on to be just as impressive — if not more impressive — than Khabib.

The pair have known each other for years, and are incredibly close, having grown up training together under Khabib’s father. While they are close together in age, Khabib’s retirement has meant he has assumed more of a coaching role, and he is known for running a tight ship.

Enduro, for example, is not on his list of approved activities.

Islam recently took to Instagram to share a clip of himself riding a dirt bike while practicing the sport. Khabib was among the hundreds of people to reply to the post. His message was simple.

“I don’t like this,” he wrote, including a facepalm emoji for emphasis.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defended the UFC lightweight belt three times, against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Gaethje

Islam Makhachev defended the belt four times: twice against Alexander Volkanovski, and later against Poirier and Renato Moicano. He recently vacated to belt with plans to move up to welterweight.

Both men have reigned as pound-for-pound No. 1 in the UFC. Makhachev still holds that lofty post.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira, UFC 317, Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira makes first prediction for UFC 317 title fight with Ilia Topuria

BJ Penn Staff - May 21, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley's coach claims the Sphere lights contributed to 'Suga' losing at UFC 306

Cole Shelton - May 21, 2025

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley, has a unique reason for his fighter’s loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

Jon Jones, UFC
UFC

UFC champ Jon Jones updates on his career status: 'I don’t know if I wanna call it retired'

BJ Penn Staff - May 21, 2025

UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones claims he isn’t retired. However, it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him in action any time soon either.

Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo shares refreshing take on UFC matchmaking following retirement announcement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 21, 2025

Jose Aldo has no issues with how he was booked at the end of his UFC run.

UFC Octagon Fight Night
UFC

17-fight veteran pulled from next UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 21, 2025

One fighter has been removed from an upcoming UFC Fight Night card.

Ronda Rousey UFC walkout

Ronda Rousey's biggest rival questions UFC future following recent loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 21, 2025
Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Reinier de Ridder believes Dricus du Plessis could finish Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2025

UFC star Reinier de Ridder believes Dricus du Plessis is more than capable of finishing Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

Bo Nickal weigh-in
Reinier de Ridder

Iowa wrestling trolls Bo Nickal following defeat to Reinier de Ridder

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2025

Iowa wrestling have trolled Bo Nickal in the wake of his one-sided defeat at the hands of Reinier de Ridder recently.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev takes a shot at Dricus du Plessis’ coaches ahead of UFC 319

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2025

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has taken a shot at Dricus du Plessis’ team ahead of their main event clash at UFC 319.

Joaquin Buckley
Sean Brady

Joaquin Buckley hits out at Sean Brady for turning down Kamaru Usman fight

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2025

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has hit out at Sean Brady for reportedly turning down a main event fight against Kamaru Usman.