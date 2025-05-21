Charles Oliveira makes first prediction for UFC 317 title fight with Ilia Topuria

By BJ Penn Staff - May 21, 2025

Charles Oliveira has made his first public prediction for his UFC 317 title fight with Ilia Topuria.

Charles Oliveira, UFC 317, Ilia Topuria

With long-time lightweight champ Islam Makhachev making a (potentially nightmarish) move up to welterweight, Oliveira and Topuria are set to fight for the vacant belt in the June 28 card’s main event.

Oliveira holds the records for most finishes and most submissions in UFC history. That being said, most fans believe he will be at a disadvantage on the feet against the stone-fisted Topuria.

The Brazilian begs to differ.

Charles Oliveira makes bold prediction for UFC 317 fight with Ilia Topuria

Speaking to Full Violence, the Brazilian MMA legend made a bold prediction for the fight, proclaiming that he will knock Topuria out, and not the other way around.

“It’s a great fight, he’s a great fighter, but I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am,” Oliveira said. “This fight came at a huge opportunity. I will knock out this guy. That’s for real.”

While Oliveira is best known for his grappling, he has evolved into a technical and powerful striker on the feet. In addition to his many submissions, he holds 10 wins by knockout or TKO. That includes stoppages of Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler and Jared Gordon. So, while it may be unlikely, Oliveira does have the ability to knock Topuria out.

One way or the other, Oliveira will go down in history as one of the greatest lightweights ever.

He first claimed UFC gold in 2021, when he knocked out Chandler in a fight for the vacant belt. He then defended the belt with a submission of Dustin Poirier, but was unfortunately stripped of his title when he missed weight for his subsequent fight with Justin Gaethje. After submitting Gaethje, he was booked to meet Islam Makhachev for the vacant belt. This time, he made weight, but lost the fight by decision.

Topuria is the former UFC featherweight champ. He is undefeated, and recently knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway before vacating his belt and moving up to lightweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Charles Oliveira Ilia Topuria UFC

