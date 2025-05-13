UFC champ Islam Makhachev challenged by former pound-for-pound No. 1
If Islam Makhachev moves up to the UFC welterweight division, he will find himself in the crosshairs of most of the weight class’s top fighters. That includes former champ Kamaru Usman.
Makhachev is currently the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He earned that lofty position as the promotion’s lightweight champion. He won the belt with a submission over the great Charles Oliveira in 2022, and has since defended the belt four times: twice against Alexander Volkanovski, and later against Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.
With so much lightweight success behind him, Makhachev has made it clear he intends to move up to welterweight in pursuit of a second title. If he does move up to welterweight, he will almost certainly walk right into a title fight with the division’s new champion Jack Della Maddalena. That’s more or less guaranteed given his status as the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
Kamaru Usman sets stage for UFC super fight with Islam Makhachev
However, Makhachev may ultimately find himself in a fight with Usman, if he decides to stay in the division long term.
The pair are both managed by Ali Abdelaziz, and seem to have a great relationship (we’ve been hearing a lot about those lately). However that didn’t stop Usman from welcoming the fight on his Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo.
He suggested the matchup makes sense because he used to be the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter, and now that distinction belongs to Makhachev. However, he admitted he would need to talk to Makhachev, given their friendly relationship.
Kamaru Usman says he’s open to a fight against Islam Makhachev 👀
“It’s one of those things we’d have to talk about,” the former UFC welterweight champ said. “Obviously that’s a blockbuster fight. Former pound-for-pound and the current pound-for-pound champion. That’s something we’d have to talk about, because I love those guys. Islam, Khabib [Nurmagomedov], I love ‘em all.”
Usman went on to explain why he could justify fighting a friend like Makhachev. Apparently, he and Cejudo once spoke with boxing legend Mike Tyson, who fought his friend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition a few years back. Tyson allegedly explained why friends should consider fighting each other if the money is right.
“Henry, if you remember having a little sit-down with Mike Tyson, remember what Mike Tyson said, Henry?” Usman said. “Friends make friends rich. If that’s the situation then obviously Islam and I are mature enough to have a conversation about it.
“I don’t see why not.”
Who do you thinks wins a fight between Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev?
