UFC champ Islam Makhachev challenged by former pound-for-pound No. 1

By BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

If Islam Makhachev moves up to the UFC welterweight division, he will find himself in the crosshairs of most of the weight class’s top fighters. That includes former champ Kamaru Usman.

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC

Makhachev is currently the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He earned that lofty position as the promotion’s lightweight champion. He won the belt with a submission over the great Charles Oliveira in 2022, and has since defended the belt four times: twice against Alexander Volkanovski, and later against Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.

With so much lightweight success behind him, Makhachev has made it clear he intends to move up to welterweight in pursuit of a second title. If he does move up to welterweight, he will almost certainly walk right into a title fight with the division’s new champion Jack Della Maddalena. That’s more or less guaranteed given his status as the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Kamaru Usman sets stage for UFC super fight with Islam Makhachev

However, Makhachev may ultimately find himself in a fight with Usman, if he decides to stay in the division long term.

The pair are both managed by Ali Abdelaziz, and seem to have a great relationship (we’ve been hearing a lot about those lately). However that didn’t stop Usman from welcoming the fight on his Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo.

He suggested the matchup makes sense because he used to be the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter, and now that distinction belongs to Makhachev. However, he admitted he would need to talk to Makhachev, given their friendly relationship.

“It’s one of those things we’d have to talk about,” the former UFC welterweight champ said. “Obviously that’s a blockbuster fight. Former pound-for-pound and the current pound-for-pound champion. That’s something we’d have to talk about, because I love those guys. Islam, Khabib [Nurmagomedov], I love ‘em all.”

Usman went on to explain why he could justify fighting a friend like Makhachev. Apparently, he and Cejudo once spoke with boxing legend Mike Tyson, who fought his friend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition a few years back. Tyson allegedly explained why friends should consider fighting each other if the money is right.

“Henry, if you remember having a little sit-down with Mike Tyson, remember what Mike Tyson said, Henry?” Usman said. “Friends make friends rich. If that’s the situation then obviously Islam and I are mature enough to have a conversation about it.

“I don’t see why not.”

Who do you thinks wins a fight between Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Anthony Joshua, Vitor Belfort, UFC

UFC legend dreams of booking Jon Jones vs. Anthony Joshua fight in new hybrid sport

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena expects Islam Makhachev to return to lightweight after he "takes him out"

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev to be a welterweight for long.

Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier cautions Islam Makhachev about two-division UFC title reign

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

Islam Makhachev has ambitions to reign over two UFC weight classes at once. His long-time friend and training partner Daniel Cormier is urging him to be cautious as he pursues this goal.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones has message for those who think he's ducking Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

Jon Jones has something to say to those who think he’s ducking Tom Aspinall.

UFC Octagon lighting
UFC

Popular UFC veteran signs new deal following speculation of departure

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

One longtime UFC veteran will keep his 15-year run intact.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev will show Jack Della Maddalena he's a 'different animal,' says renowned coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025
Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman claims he is ‘indifferent’ to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 315 defeat

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has claimed that he feels indifferent towards Belal Muhammad’s title loss at UFC 315.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier declined Russian ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ slot against Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed that he declined an offer to coach on the Russian equivalent of The Ultimate Fighter against Jon Jones.

Dana White, UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Dana White jokes about regional promotion having better judging and refereeing than UFC

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025

UFC president Dana White praised The Korean Zombie’s new regional promotion and even joked that they may have better referees.

Modestas Bukauskas
UFC

Modestas Bukauskas responds to “robbery” claims from UFC fans and commentators

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025

UFC fighter Modestas Bukauskas has responded to those claiming his win was a “robbery” at UFC 315.