UFC champ Islam Makhachev challenged by former pound-for-pound No. 1

Kamaru Usman sets stage for UFC super fight with Islam Makhachev

However, Makhachev may ultimately find himself in a fight with Usman, if he decides to stay in the division long term.

The pair are both managed by Ali Abdelaziz, and seem to have a great relationship (we’ve been hearing a lot about those lately). However that didn’t stop Usman from welcoming the fight on his Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo.

He suggested the matchup makes sense because he used to be the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter, and now that distinction belongs to Makhachev. However, he admitted he would need to talk to Makhachev, given their friendly relationship.

Kamaru Usman says he’s open to a fight against Islam Makhachev 👀 “That’s a blockbuster fight. Former P4P and the current P4P champion… Friends make friends rich. If that’s the situation, I think Islam and I are mature enough to have a conversation about that.” 🎥… pic.twitter.com/Eq75p64lgg — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 13, 2025

“It’s one of those things we’d have to talk about,” the former UFC welterweight champ said. “Obviously that’s a blockbuster fight. Former pound-for-pound and the current pound-for-pound champion. That’s something we’d have to talk about, because I love those guys. Islam, Khabib [Nurmagomedov], I love ‘em all.”

Usman went on to explain why he could justify fighting a friend like Makhachev. Apparently, he and Cejudo once spoke with boxing legend Mike Tyson, who fought his friend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition a few years back. Tyson allegedly explained why friends should consider fighting each other if the money is right.

“Henry, if you remember having a little sit-down with Mike Tyson, remember what Mike Tyson said, Henry?” Usman said. “Friends make friends rich. If that’s the situation then obviously Islam and I are mature enough to have a conversation about it.

“I don’t see why not.”

Who do you thinks wins a fight between Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev?