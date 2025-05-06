Joe Rogan reveals key aspect of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev’s UFC greatness

By BJ Penn Staff - May 6, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. The same can be said of his close friend and training partner Islam Makhachev. According to long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan, there’s a reason for that.

Joe Rogan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, UFC, MMA

Rogan got to talking about Khabib and Islam during a recent episode of his popular podcast.

During a conversation with guest Cameron Hanes, Rogan shared his belief that a big part of what makes Khabib and Islam such special fighters is their discipline and their dedication to training.

Joe Rogan praises UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

“Khabib had unbelievably gruelling training sessions,” Rogan said. “That was one of the things that was so apparent with his endurance. Their discipline was second to none. No girlfriends, no phones, no bulls**t, no video games. F**k you. We train. Eat, recover, train. You want to really be a champion? This is how you have to work. This is how Islam Makhachev is so good. This is how Khabib is so good. Those guys are disciplined.”

Nobody is going to argue with Rogan about this. Khabib and Islam are both well-known for their extreme commitment to training, often disappearing into the mountains of their native Dagestan to work without distractions.

Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed the vacant UFC lightweight title with a decision win over short-notice opponent Al Iaquinta in 2018. He then defended the belt three times, submitting Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, before retiring in the prime of his fighting life. He has stuck to that retirement, and his 29-0 pro record is still one of the best in MMA history.

Several years after Khabib retired, his friend and protege Islam Makhachev claimed the lightweight belt in a fight with Charles Oliveira. He has defended the belt four times: twice against Alexander Volkanovski, then against Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. He remains the champion at lightweight, but doesn’t currently have a fight booked. That will most likely change soon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Islam Makhachev Joe Rogan Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

