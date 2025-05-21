Paddy Pimblett outlines two-fight path to UFC lightweight title

Paddy Pimblett outlines path to UFC lightweight title

Pimblett has a long standing beef with Topuria. For that reason, he’s partly hoping the former featherweight champ beats Oliveira in June, as it could set up an immediate fight between them.

However, Pimblett also recognizes he will most likely need to fight at least one more time before fighting for the belt. In that event, he’d like to fight former interim champ Justin Gaethje next. Specifically, this October in Abu Dhabi.

If he wins that fight, which he is certain he will, he wants to fight for the lightweight title next April in Miami.

“It’s probably better for me if Ilia wins the belt because he’d probably call me out,” Pimblett told TNT Sports (transcribed by MMA Mania). “Then I could just fight him. Might have to fight Gaethje, but just end up fighting Topuria.

“I don’t know who I want to win [at UFC 317],” Pimblett added. “I’m a fan of Charles, so I think I want Charles to win, but probably better for my career if Ilia wins because I’ll more than likely be his first title defense.

“Abu Dhabi, October, that pay-per-view,” he concluded. “That’s when I want fight. That’s when I’ll be gearing toward. And after what I’ve done to Chandler, I think I finish Justin Gaethje. Beat Justin Gaethje, fight whoever’s got the belt in April in Miami.”

Do you think Paddy Pimblett will eventually be a UFC champ?