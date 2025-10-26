Umar Nurmagomedov makes bold promise following UFC 321 win

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025
Umar Nurmagomedov speaks to Khabib at UFC 321

Umar Nurmagomedov has made quite the claim after getting back in the win column at UFC 321.

Nurmagomedov shared the Octagon with Mario Bautista inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It was a chance for him to bounce back after falling short in his bid for UFC bantamweight gold back in January. Nurmagomedov ended up defeating Bautista via unanimous decision.

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Nurmagomedov vowed to defeat the winner of the UFC 323 bantamweight title fight between champion Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan.

“I will come to take this belt,” Nurmagomedov said “Doesn’t matter who it’s gonna be, Petr Yan, Merab, doesn’t matter. I will become champion.” 

During a chat with media members, White had praise for the defeated Bautista. He also had a side comment about Nurmagomedov’s performance.

“I think going into that fight we were all expecting him to do well,” White said. “He was seriously motivated. He’s a very talented guy and he did well. He didn’t get dominated the way that team dominates people.”

The aforementioned fight between Dvalishvili and Yan will actually be a rematch. The two met back in 2021 and it was ‘The Machine” who emerged victorious. Since that bout, Yan has gone on a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Marcus McGhee.

While Nurmagomedov’s first pro MMA loss was at the hands of Dvalishvili, revenge doesn’t appear to be on his mind as much as winning UFC gold. Dvalishvili earned a close but unanimous decision victory over Nurmagomedov in their January meeting. While Dvalishvili has had several title defenses since then, Nurmagomedov had to be sidelined due to a hand injury.

Time will tell if the UFC matchmakers feel Nurmagomedov should get one more fight before competing for gold again. BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Nurmagomedov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Dana White during UFC 321 presser

Dana White was quite happy with UFC 321 judges amid split verdict

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025
Anthony Smith, Chael Sonnen, Tom Aspinall, UFC 321, eye poke, UFC
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith believe Tom Aspinall should’ve continued to fight at UFC 321: "You’re the heavyweight champion"

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025

Former UFC title challengers Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith believe Tom Aspinall should’ve continued to fight at UFC 321.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones trolls Tom Aspinall after UFC 321, responds to challenge from Alex Pereira

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025

Jon Jones couldn’t resist trolling Tom Aspinall following the disappointing outcome in today’s UFC 321 main event.

Ciryl Gane
Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane weighs in on No Contest ruling against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321: "I know how it is"

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025

Ciryl Gane was very happy with how things were going before an accidental eye poke ended his title bout with Tom Aspinall at UFC 321.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ending in a No Contest at UFC 321: “He looked damn good tonight”

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025

Dana White shared his immediate reaction to today’s Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane result during the UFC 321 post-fight press conference.

Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, UFC 321, Reaction, UFC

Alex Pereira reacts to Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ending in a No Contest at UFC 321

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025
Quillan Salkilld, UFC 321, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 321 Bonus Report: Quillan Salkilld one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025

The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 321 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Tom Aspinall, UFC 321, UFC
UFC

Tom Aspinall sounds off on fans following UFC 321: "What the F**k! Why are you booing?"

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall was clearly overcome with emotions following his no-contest with Ciryl Gane in today’s UFC 321 main event.

Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, UFC 321, Pros react, UFC
Tom Aspinall

Pros react after Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in a no-contest at UFC 321: "I'm STILL champion!"

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025

Today’s UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi was headlined by a heavyweight title fight featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Ciryl Gane.

Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, UFC 321, Results, UFC
Tom Aspinall

UFC 321 Results: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in a no-contest (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025

Today’s UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.