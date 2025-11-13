Takeru predicts devastating finish of Denis Puric at ONE 173 in Tokyo

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2025
Takeru Segawa

Chaos awaits when two knockout artists refuse to take backward steps. Takeru Segawa thrives in exchanges inside the pocket, and Denis Puric built his reputation on standing toe-to-toe with the world’s most dangerous strikers.

The 34-year-old Japanese icon battles Denis Puric in flyweight kickboxing action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The #2-ranked contender returns to his home crowd desperate for victory after consecutive setbacks against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Takeru’s distinguished career was built on courage and unshakeable will to win. The former three-division K-1 Champion demonstrated consistent unwillingness to take backward steps throughout his legendary run, endearing himself to fans worldwide through relentless mentality.

Finding opponents willing to match that intensity has proven difficult. But Puric stood with Rodtang for three grueling rounds at ONE 167 last year, never backing down from the Thai megastar’s endless assault despite ultimately falling short on the scorecards.

The 40-year-old Bosnian-Canadian’s explosive offensive style forces opponents to crumble under pressure. His tendency to detonate in violent bursts abandons strategic approaches as fighters shift into survival mode against his onslaught.

Takeru sees aggression as opportunity rather than danger. Where others retreat from chaos, the Japanese icon plans to meet it head-on with calculated precision designed to exploit weaknesses he identified through film study.

Takeru Segawa draws inspiration from Team Vasileus brothers at ONE 173

Takeru Segawa views November 16 as more than another fight. The opportunity to stand alongside his Team Vasileus brothers on ONE Championship’s biggest stage represents something far greater than individual achievement.

He beamed with pride when stablemate Masaaki Noiri captured the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship with a monumental comeback TKO over Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in March. Noiri now headlines ONE 173 in a World Title unification battle against Superbon.

Witnessing his training partner and close friend achieve glory ignited something fierce inside him. The shared journey from K-1 days through their current ONE Championship campaigns creates bonds that transcend typical teammate relationships.

Yuki Yoza completes Team Vasileus’ three-headed monster. He faces Superlek Kiatmoo9 in bantamweight kickboxing warfare. The fight carries its own World Championship implications, adding another layer to the gym’s collective ambitions.

With all three teammates seeking statement victories on home soil, the pressure intensifies exponentially. But the shared spotlight amplifies rather than intimidates for warriors who’ve trained together through countless battles.

The Japanese icon envisions friendly competition among teammates pushing each other toward excellence. Victory alone won’t satisfy their collective drive. Each seeks to deliver the most thrilling performance while securing knockout finishes that leave lasting impressions.

Takeru Segawa

