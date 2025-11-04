Mario Bautista reveals next steps after Umar Nurmagomedov loss at UFC 321

By Harry Kettle - November 4, 2025
Mario Bautista workout

UFC star Mario Bautista has revealed what’s next for him in his career following his loss to Umar Nurmagomedov.

Last month, Mario Bautista battled it out with Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321. He knew that it was going to take everything he had if he was going to pick up the win, but unfortunately for him, he was beaten by Umar in what proved to be one of the most competitive fights on the entire card.

While Nurmagomedov was the man who had his hand raised, Bautista’s stock certainly went up in the eyes of many. He put forward a really impressive performance, and he proved that he truly deserves to be in the mix with the very best in the bantamweight division.

In a recent interview, Bautista gave his thoughts on what could be next for him, including a few matchups that are bound to get fans excited.

Bautista plans ahead after Nurmagomedov loss

“I’m not sure. I haven’t really thought about it yet – still trying to digest this one,” Bautista told Tim Welch on what’s next. “I don’t know, it was pretty cool, when we were leaving, you know they kick you out the back after you’re done, pretty much. Hunter (Campbell) came running out.

“He was just like, ‘Hey, I just want to say thanks for doing this, great effort,’ this and that. ‘We’re going to get you something fun for next time, we’ll work something out.’ I was like, ‘Oh, hell yeah.’ There’s a few people. Figgy’s (Deiveson Figueiredo) out there, (Marlon) ‘Chito’ (Vera), and we can do that (Cory) Sandhagen rematch, too. Those are things I’ve seen online.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe should be the next fight for Mario in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

