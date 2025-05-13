Dricus Du Plessis claims Bo Nickal “gave up” in first career loss to Reinier de Ridder: “Was broken mentally”

By Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis believes Bo Nickal gave up and was broken mentally against Reinier de Ridder.

Dricus Du Plessis, Bo Nickal

Nickal suffered his first career loss to de Ridder by TKO, as he was hurt by knees to the body. Although de Ridder landed several heavy shots, Du Plessis believes Nickal should have been able to survive those, but instead just took the easy way out.

“With Bo, I mean he’s only had four fights, I think five fights in the UFC,” du Plessis said on The Sias du Plessis Show (h/t MMAFighting). “You’ve got to be careful how you talk in this game. You start talking when you get there. The guys that he fought, he’s fought nobodies. In terms of being able to talk and then going and saying ‘the championship fight was shit,’ ‘these guys can’t wrestle,’ ‘that’s not that impressive, that win.’ Humble pie does wonderful things for a man and I think he got served four pies, full pies.

Dricus Du Plessis wishes Bo Nickal well at the top

“I’m just saying, it was satisfying to watch because you can’t just disrespect the people who’ve done what you wish you could do and I think for this, he had this aura of ‘I am champion,” Dricus Du Plessis added about Nickal. “Nobody can wrestle me. I can out-wrestle anybody’ and he was talking about wrestling, wrestling, wrestling. This is not wrestling. This is fighting and, in my honest opinion, that knee, it was a proper knee, Bo Nickal gave up. Bo Nickal was broken mentally. That’s why he took a knee. He wasn’t dropped by the knee. The knee caught him and it was a good knee. But if you’re getting downed by knees like that, good luck at the top because the shots are a lot harder.”

Dricus Du Plessis also believes Reinier de Ridder exposed the holes in Bo Nickal’s game. Du Plessis believes the fight proved that Nickal has terrible striking defense, while his grappling also needs a lot of work. Instead, Du Plessis believes all Nickal has is great wrestling, but he needs to improve his striking and grappling.

As for Dricus Du Plessis, he doesn’t have his next fight booked. But, he is rumored to face Khamzat Chimaev in a defense of his middleweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC

UFC champ Islam Makhachev challenged by former pound-for-pound No. 1

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025
Jon Jones, Anthony Joshua, Vitor Belfort, UFC
Jon Jones

UFC legend dreams of booking Jon Jones vs. Anthony Joshua fight in new hybrid sport

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

UFC legend Vitor Belfort has some big dreams for his life after fighting.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena expects Islam Makhachev to return to lightweight after he "takes him out"

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev to be a welterweight for long.

Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier cautions Islam Makhachev about two-division UFC title reign

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

Islam Makhachev has ambitions to reign over two UFC weight classes at once. His long-time friend and training partner Daniel Cormier is urging him to be cautious as he pursues this goal.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones has message for those who think he's ducking Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

Jon Jones has something to say to those who think he’s ducking Tom Aspinall.

UFC Octagon lighting

Popular UFC veteran signs new deal following speculation of departure

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025
Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev will show Jack Della Maddalena he's a 'different animal,' says renowned coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez thinks Islam Makhachev will prove that Jack Della Maddalena simply isn’t on his level.

Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman claims he is ‘indifferent’ to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 315 defeat

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has claimed that he feels indifferent towards Belal Muhammad’s title loss at UFC 315.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier declined Russian ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ slot against Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed that he declined an offer to coach on the Russian equivalent of The Ultimate Fighter against Jon Jones.

Dana White, UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Dana White jokes about regional promotion having better judging and refereeing than UFC

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025

UFC president Dana White praised The Korean Zombie’s new regional promotion and even joked that they may have better referees.