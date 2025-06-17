What’s next for Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley after UFC Atlanta?

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, June 14, for UFC Atlanta. The main event saw welterweight contenders throw down as Kamaru Usman took on Joaquin Buckley.

Entering the fight, Usman was on a three-fight losing streak and was the underdog. Buckley, meanwhile, was a perfect 6-0 since dropping down to welterweight, including beating Colby Covington.

Ultimately, it was Usman who used his wrestling to control Buckley and win a clear-cut decision to snap his losing streak and remain in title contention. Following UFC Atlanta, here is what I think should be next for the two welterweight contenders.