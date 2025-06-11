Kamaru Usman shoots down potential fight with Belal Muhammad: “What do you have to offer me?”

Kamaru Usman doesn’t see a need or have an interest in fighting Belal Muhammad.

Usman is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Atlanta against Joaquin Buckley. It’s an intriguing matchup, and should he win, Usman will be in the title picture.

Ahead of his return, Muhammad has called out Usman and expressed interest in the bout. However, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ doesn’t see a need to make the fight happen.

“Here’s the thing. When Belal Muhammad was champion, there was a reason to fight Belal Muhammad, he had the title,” Usman said at UFC Atlanta media day. “Let’s be honest, we aren’t the best of friends, but I don’t wish him any bad, he’s my Muslim brother, so I don’t wish him any bad. But what do you have to offer me? You are going to give me a side deal, you are going to throw me a little extra cash on the side? If you are willing to do that, uh maybe. But who knows?”

Usman doesn’t think Muhammad is a big enough fight for him to take if he wins on Saturday. That is a key reason why he doesn’t think the fight makes sense, as well as the fact that there is no bad blood with one another.