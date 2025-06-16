Sean O’Malley has opponent in mind for next UFC fight, ‘still confident’ he can beat Merab Dvalisvhili

By BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

Sean O’Malley is still less than two weeks removed from a dejecting submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili, but the UFC star already thinking about his next fight.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili

O’Malley met Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 316, in hopes of reclaiming the bantamweight title. However, he suffered a decisive submission loss to the champion. It was his second loss in a row to the Georgian, after surrendering the belt with a decision loss last September.

On Monday, O’Malley appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he opened up on his loss to Dvalishvili for the first time.

During the interview, Helwani asked the former champ if he knows who he wants to fight next. O’Malley admitted he has a name in mind, but didn’t specify who.

“Yes,” he said when asked if he knows who he wants to fight next. “I mean, we’ll see. We’ll see how I feel this week.

“Just depends on how I feel. The date depends on how I feel. There’s a lot to unravel. As of right now, I’m chilling, recovering, hanging out.”

Sean O’Malley ‘still confident’ he can beat Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 316

Interestingly, O’Malley went on to admit he still believes he can beat Dvalishvili—even after two losses to the Georgian champ.

That being said, he also acknowledged he has a ton of work to do to make that happen.

“For me to earn another shot at Merab, I gotta  be undeniable,” O’Malley said. “I have to go on a streak. I have to win a lot of fights in a row. There’s a world where that happens.

“I know I’m capable of beating Merab,” he added. “I also know he’s capable of beating me. There’s still going to be part of me that always wants to get that one back.

“That one will bug me… If I never get that one back, I’ll be happy with how everything played out, but there’s a world where I’m undeniable and I get that one back.”

While O’Malley still wants another crack at Dvalishvili, he clarified there is no animosity between then, and that he’s “happy” for the champion.

“Merab’s on a crazy streak right now,” he said. “He’s the greatest bantamweight of all time.”

