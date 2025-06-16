Sean O’Malley has opponent in mind for next UFC fight, ‘still confident’ he can beat Merab Dvalisvhili

Sean O’Malley is still less than two weeks removed from a dejecting submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili, but the UFC star already thinking about his next fight.

O’Malley met Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 316, in hopes of reclaiming the bantamweight title. However, he suffered a decisive submission loss to the champion. It was his second loss in a row to the Georgian, after surrendering the belt with a decision loss last September.

On Monday, O’Malley appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he opened up on his loss to Dvalishvili for the first time.

During the interview, Helwani asked the former champ if he knows who he wants to fight next. O’Malley admitted he has a name in mind, but didn’t specify who.

“Yes,” he said when asked if he knows who he wants to fight next. “I mean, we’ll see. We’ll see how I feel this week.

“Just depends on how I feel. The date depends on how I feel. There’s a lot to unravel. As of right now, I’m chilling, recovering, hanging out.”