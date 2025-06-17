Superlek responds to Yuki Yoza’s callout: “I have versatility”

ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 never has a shortage of opponents. The most recent man to speak his name is promotional newcomer Yuki Yoza. And “The Kicking Machine” has expressed interest in a showdown with his fellow finisher.

Yoza made his debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 in May. He outstruck Elbrus Osmanov in bantamweight kickboxing to earn a clinical unanimous decision. In turn, he handed the Russian the first defeat of his professional career.

Speaking to the media afterward, the Japanese standout made his lofty intentions clear, detailing how he hopes to go kick-for-kick with the Thai superstar.

“It would be a fight between two fighters who have kicks that can break leg bones. I think we could have a leg-breaking battle,” Yoza said.

Having heard the sharp words from Yoza, Superlek is keen to share the ring with the K-1 Champion.

Superlek has dominated the all-striking scene in ONE Championship for over two years. He also holds the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title. He won this after blitzing Daniel Puertas for the gold at ONE Fight Night 6.

He’s also a former bantamweight Muay Thai king. He dispatched Jonathan Haggerty for the belt at ONE 168 last September in just 49 seconds. So the 29-year-old has shown that his skills can defeat the very best across multiple disciplines.

With that said, he isn’t about to downplay Yoza’s heavy-hitting prowess. Superlek is an admirer of the Japanese star’s striking style. But he believes he’s much more dynamic, and that his experience in two different rule sets would lead him to victory.

ONE Championship just announced a return to Japan this November with ONE 173 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. This is the same place Superlek outfought Takeru Segawa across five rounds in January 2024. So it could provide a proving ground for another exciting Thailand-versus-Japan clash.

“Yes, absolutely. I would love to face Yuki Yoza,” Superlek said.

“I think it’ll be a great fight. He has great kicks, but I have versatility in terms of my Muay Thai and kickboxing arsenal. I think it’ll be a great match.”

