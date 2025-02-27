Justin Gaethje’s official replacement for UFC 313 fight revealed

UFC star Justin Gaethje officially has a replacement for his co-main event at UFC 313 in the wake of Dan Hooker pulling out of the contest.

As we know, Justin Gaethje’s fight against Dan Hooker is off due to a hand injury sustained by Hooker. That left many lightweights vying for the chance to battle it out with Justin on what would be a pretty short notice contest at UFC 313.

The winner of that tussle, it turns out, was Rafael Fiziev, as announced by the UFC. The two men have fought before and while it was a competitive affair, it was Gaethje who was able to get his hand raised when all was said and done.

Gaethje gave his reaction to the new booking on social media.