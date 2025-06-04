Mario Bautista is “excited” to welcome Patchy Mix to the UFC at UFC 316: “We all know how good Patchy is”

Mario Bautista is glad to be the one to welcome former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix to the UFC.

Bautista was supposed to fight Marlon Vera at UFC 316, but the former title challenger had an injury and was forced out of the bout. After ‘Chito’ was injured, Bautista made it known he would remain on the card and didn’t care who he would fight.

“We got pushed back from May to June, that was one push back. I think it was last week, I got another phone call that Chito wasn’t going to make it to the fight,” Bautista said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They found me a replacement. I wasn’t going to wait for Chito or another time, it’s almost been a year since I fought, so whatever fight they would get me, I would take.”

Once Bautista got the call to fight Patchy Mix, he was thrilled, but admits it was a surprise.

“Definitely a surprise, I was looking at everyone else on the roster,” Bautista said. “This was a surprise; he got out of his contract the same day and then jumped into another one with the UFC.”