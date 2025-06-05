MMA insider claims ‘cheap’ Sean O’Malley is cutting corners in UFC 316 training camp

If Henry Cejudo is to be believed, Sean O’Malley is cutting costs in his preparations for UFC 316.

UFC 316 goes down this Saturday in Newark, New Jersey. O’Malley will challenge bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in the card’s main event. It will be his first fight since he lost the belt by decision to Dvalishvili last September.

Ahead of the fight, Cejudo has reportedly heard some whispers that O’Malley is cutting costs in his preparations for the card.

Cejudo, a former two-division UFC champ, shared what he heard during an episode of his podcast with Kamaru Usman.

“I think the biggest thing with O’Malley is, did he formulate his camp correctly?” Cejudo said on his Pound 4 Pound podcast (via Farah Hannoun). “There’s a lot of birdies out there. I’m going to say it here on Pound 4 Pound: He’s just working jiu-jitsu. He’s not working his get-ups, his stand-ups. He’s not investing in his camp, he’s not bringing in guys for money. In Arizona, they have big mouths.

“It’s true, it’s 100-percent true,” Cejudo continued. “It [money] shouldn’t be [a concern], but to him, he just wants to keep everything. I don’t know, maybe he’s cheap. He just wants to keep everything in house. When you do that, sh*t gets out there. That’s the only reason why I know some of these things. People, listen to me: Bet the house, Merab Dvalishvili via damn decision, 50-45.”