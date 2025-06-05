MMA insider claims ‘cheap’ Sean O’Malley is cutting corners in UFC 316 training camp

By BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

If Henry Cejudo is to be believed, Sean O’Malley is cutting costs in his preparations for UFC 316.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA

UFC 316 goes down this Saturday in Newark, New Jersey. O’Malley will challenge bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in the card’s main event. It will be his first fight since he lost the belt by decision to Dvalishvili last September.

Ahead of the fight, Cejudo has reportedly heard some whispers that O’Malley is cutting costs in his preparations for the card.

Cejudo, a former two-division UFC champ, shared what he heard during an episode of his podcast with Kamaru Usman.

“I think the biggest thing with O’Malley is, did he formulate his camp correctly?” Cejudo said on his Pound 4 Pound podcast (via Farah Hannoun). “There’s a lot of birdies out there. I’m going to say it here on Pound 4 Pound: He’s just working jiu-jitsu. He’s not working his get-ups, his stand-ups. He’s not investing in his camp, he’s not bringing in guys for money. In Arizona, they have big mouths.

“It’s true, it’s 100-percent true,” Cejudo continued. “It [money] shouldn’t be [a concern], but to him, he just wants to keep everything. I don’t know, maybe he’s cheap. He just wants to keep everything in house. When you do that, sh*t gets out there. That’s the only reason why I know some of these things. People, listen to me: Bet the house, Merab Dvalishvili via damn decision, 50-45.”

Can Sean O’Malley even the score with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316?

O’Malley was soundly beaten by Dvalishvili when they first met last year. However, most fans agree he won at least a round or two in the fight. That includes the final round, when he seemed to hurt Dvalishvili with a kick to the body.

He will face an uphill battle if he hopes to get some revenge at UFC 316, but his striking accuracy and punching power make it a real possibility.

Do you think we’ll hear ‘and new’ when the UFC 316 main event is over?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland expecting a "barn burner" against Vicente Luque at UFC 316

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025
Robert Whittaker, UFC, Yair Rodriguez, MMA
Robert Whittaker

Former UFC champ Robert Whittaker responds to trash talk from ‘emotional’ Yair Rodriguez

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has responded to a bit of trash talk from a fairly surprising source: featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez.

Joaquin Buckley and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley will both have a 'tough night' at UFC Atlanta

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 5, 2025

One longtime UFC welterweight believes Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley will be no cakewalk for either fighter.

Ilia Topuria press conference
UFC

Ilia Topuria doesn't care who's next if he wins lightweight title at UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 5, 2025

Ilia Topuria believes all lightweight contenders are in for a rude awakening following UFC 317.

Julianna Pena entrance
UFC

Julianna Pena thinks you won't respect her regardless of UFC 316 outcome

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 5, 2025

Julianna Pena believes she won’t be given respect if she defeats Kayla Harrison at UFC 316.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, boxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko announces retirement from boxing

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025
Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, UFC, MMA
Chael Sonnen

UFC analyst reveals what Anderson Silva told him about secret Jon Jones sparring session

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

Jon Jones and Anderson Silva are without a doubt two of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo questions the quality of Sean O'Malley's UFC 316 training camp

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has questioned the quality of Sean O’Malley’s UFC 316 training camp.

Jack Della Maddalena, Belal Muhammad, UFC 315, Pros react, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

Julianna Peña believes Belal Muhammad ‘got robbed’ in title loss at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

UFC champion Julianna Pena believes Belal Muhammad was robbed by the judges in his UFC 315 main event against Jack Della Maddalena.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison responds to latest trash talk from UFC 316 rival Julianna Pena

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on the trash talk being thrown her way from UFC 316 opponent Julianna Pena.