Paul Felder implores Islam Makhachev to stay at lightweight amid double-champ talk: “Stay in your freaking division”

By Josh Evanoff - December 29, 2023

UFC analyst Paul Felder sees no reason why Islam Makhachev needs to challenge Leon Edwards, yet.

Islam Makhachev, Paul Felder

‘Rocky’ is fresh off his return earlier this month at UFC 296 against Colby Covington. There, Edwards turned in a dominant performance, scoring a unanimous decision win over ‘Chaos’. While his second title defense was an impressive one to many, Islam Makhachev didn’t exactly feel threatened.

Following UFC 296, the lightweight champion called to face Leon Edwards in 2024. While a potential champion vs. champion fight sounds fun to many, that doesn’t make sense to one Paul Felder. Speaking on a recent edition of his Round-Up podcast alongside Michael Chiesa, ‘The Irish Dragon’ discussed Islam Makhachev’s comments.

There, Paul Felder stated that the Russian absolutely didn’t need to move up to welterweight. The analyst then listed a plethora of reasons why Islam Makhachev vs. Leon Edwards wasn’t needed. First and foremost, ‘Rocky’ has a ready-made challenger in the form of Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember the Name’ was in attendance at UFC 296, and hopes to face the British champion next.

Continuing, Paul Felder also implored Islam Makhachev to get more title defenses before moving up. The commentator also listed other double champions, such as Daniel Cormier, who had to work for the opportunity. According to ‘The Irish Dragon’, everyone is getting handed the chance these days, and he’s not a fan.

RELATED: LEON EDWARDS FIRES BACK AT ‘LEAST INTIMIDATING PERSON’ BELAL MUHAMMAD: “I’LL FIGHT YOU NEXT”

Islam Makhachev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 294

Paul Felder tells Islam Makhachev to stay at lightweight amid double-champ talk

“Leon already saying all that he doesn’t think that he [Muhammad] should get the fight,” Paul Felder stated during a recent round-up discussion following UFC 296. “Why is everyone- like why do we all gotta crap on, like, we’ve established that this is the number one contender. You’re also saying you want to break Georges St-Pierre’s record.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, Then we got Islam Makhachev out there saying that he should be next for the welterweight belt. Guys, stay in your freaking divisions, reign over your division. Can we get dominant champions before you all start wanting to fight for other belts?”

“It didn’t used to be like this,” Paul Felder concluded, discussing Islam Makhachev’s recent comments. “The guys that did this in the beginning, obviously Conor’s an exception, he did it, it was craziness, right? He was a superstar. ‘DC’ did because he earned it and was over 205, right, Amanda Nunes earned it. Now, it’s just like everybody and their mother wants to be a double champ.”

While Islam Makhachev badly wants the welterweight title opportunity, it seems that Paul Felder will get his wish. In recent days, Leon Edwards has shown interest in booking a rematch with Belal Muhammad, despite his initial hesitancy. Meanwhile, the lightweight champion has been busy, going back and forth with Justin Gaethje about a title bout.

‘The Highlight’ last scored a knockout win over Dustin Poirier in July at UFC 291. With that finish, he hopes to score a title shot against Makhachev next year. However, that potential bout is far from official, as of now.

Do you agree with these comments from UFC commentator Paul Felder? Or do you think Islam Makhachev has earned a fight against Leon Edwards?

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Paul Felder

Related

Paul Felder and Paddy Pimblett

Paul Felder explains why he doubts Paddy Pimblett can beat any ranked lightweight after his UFC 296 performance

Cole Shelton - December 29, 2023
Islam Makhachev, UFC, BMF
Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev sends warning to Justin Gaethje following recent callout

Susan Cox - December 27, 2023

Islam Makhachev has sent a warning to BMF title holder Justin Gaethje following his recent callout.

Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje says he’s “waiting on the call” for UFC title fight with Islam Makhachev: “Do Bronx had his shot and didn’t show up”

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2023

UFC star Justin Gaethje has said that he is “waiting on the call” regarding a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Leon Edwards
Islam Makhachev

Henry Cejudo believes Islam Makhachev would “expose” Leon Edwards in potential UFC super fight

Harry Kettle - December 21, 2023

UFC star Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on a potential showdown between Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards.

Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev's rematch comments are an early sign of retirement: "Only a couple more years"

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev’s recent comments could be a sign of his impending retirement.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev dismisses rematches with Charles Oliveira & Arman Tsarukyan: "If you want to be a champion in a good way, you have to add new names"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023
Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier wishes he got UFC 294 short notice title fight against Islam Makhachev: "It was perfect timing"

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Dustin Poirier says he had accepted to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 294.

Charles Oliveira celebrating
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier confident that Charles Oliveira is capable of dethroning Islam Makhachev: “He can win that fight”

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2023

Dustin Poirier believes that Charles Oliveira has what it takes to dethrone Islam Makhachev in a future rematch.

Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after Islam Makhachev dethrones Jon Jones for top spot in UFC pound for pound rankings

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev finally being given the #1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev takes over top spot in UFC pound for pound rankings

Susan Cox - November 7, 2023

Islam Makhachev has taken over top stop in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.