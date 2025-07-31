John McCarthy shares honest assessment of possible Nate Diaz vs Max Holloway fight: “It would be a one-sided fight”

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the possibility of Nate Diaz squaring off with Max Holloway for the BMF title.

As we know, Nate Diaz is one of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts history. He’s always been a bit of an enigma, but it was his two-fight series against Conor McGregor that really helped take him to the next level. He was able to prove to the masses that he belongs on the big stage and while his UFC run was inconsistent from that point on, he still managed to pick up a few nice wins here and there.

Recently, there’s been a lot of talk about what Diaz is going to do next. Some feel as if he’s going to keep making money outside of the UFC, whereas the man himself has hinted at the idea of heading back – where he could face the likes of Conor McGregor again or, perhaps, Max Holloway for the BMF title.

In the eyes of former referee and current analyst John McCarthy, though, that isn’t a particularly great idea for Diaz.