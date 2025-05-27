Nate Diaz reveals the ‘hardest fight’ of his UFC career, and it’s not Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz has revealed the toughest fight of his UFC career, and it wasn’t either of his two battles with Conor McGregor.

Diaz, 40, is one of the most popular fighters in UFC history. He competed in the Octagon from 2007 t0 2022, battling some of the most dangerous fighters at both lightweight and welterweight in that timeframe.

Highlights of Diaz’s resume include memorable wins over the likes of McGregor, Jim Miller, Michael Johnson, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and Anthony Pettis. He lost his fair share of fights in the Octagon too, but many of his losses came against top-flight opposition, such as McGregor, Benson Henderson, Rafael dos Anjos, Leon Edwards, and Jorge Masvidal.

Of all the legendary fighters Diaz met in the Octagon, however, he claims the toughest was Josh Neer.

Neer is a name many new fight fans won’t recognize, but he was an important part of the UFC roster many years ago.

Diaz met “The Dentist” in 2008. He won their three-round scrap by split decision, improving to 5-0 in the Octagon in the process.