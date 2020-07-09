Jorge Masvidal’s manager suggests Kamaru Usman is upset that ‘Gamebred’ is getting all the media attention

MMA manager Abe Kawa has suggested that Kamaru Usman isn’t happy with Jorge Masvidal receiving all of the media attention ahead of their UFC 251 main event this Saturday.

Ever since “Gamebred” stepped in to replace Gilbert Burns and challenge Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship, the media has been dying to get a glimpse into the mindset of the former Strikeforce star as he prepares for the biggest fight of his life.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” is still receiving his fair share of praise, but there definitely appears to be some kind of gap between the two in terms of national attention at least, that’s what Kawa claims Usman believes.

Rumor has it that usman is upset that Jorge is getting all the media attention and has asked the ufc to please include him in the national media spots. — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) July 9, 2020

All of the mind games are going to stop within the next 48 hours as we prepare to finally see these two men square off, but you can bet that there are still going to be a few twists and turns in the tale.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Masvidal highlighted just how much he’s looking forward to this bout with Usman on Fight Island.

“I’m happy, more than anything, because I get to break this guy’s face, then get paid for it,” Masvidal told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani shortly after the Usman fight was made official. “Have you not seen him speak, how he speaks about everybody? Everything’s just negativity and downplaying people.

“A wise man said this quote to me, and he broke it down in a much better way than I can break it down, but listen: [Some people say] ‘I’m going to dim your light to make mine brighter.’ No, I’m just going to make my light as bright as I can,” Masvidal continued, explaining his disdain for Usman. [Usman has] constantly been throwing disses at me for awhile. I just don’t believe anything he says. I know the coward that he is.”

“I’ve known this guy for quite some time in South Florida. He’s a guy who was coming up, asking for pictures [with me] four or five years ago. Now you’re this thug life guy? I don’t believe it, man.”

