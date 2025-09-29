Jorge Masvidal calls for UFC White House showdown with rival Leon Edwards

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has called for a collision with rival Leon Edwards at the White House next year.

Once upon a time, Jorge Masvidal was one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts – and perhaps combat sports as a whole. He had an incredible year in which he defeated Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz to vault himself into title contention. However, after consecutive losses at the hands of Kamaru Usman, ‘Gamebred’ fell right back down the pecking order.

Ever since then, Masvidal has been best known for his alleged assault on Colby Covington and his political views. Jorge has made it known that he’s interested in returning to the UFC one day, but it’s not known whether or not the promotion also believes he should come back.

However, when discussing Leon Edwards recently, Masvidal seemed as motivated as he’s been in a long time.

Jorge Masvidal vs Leon Edwards at the WHITE HOUSE?! 🤔👀 The best trading cards on the market! @Topps pic.twitter.com/Lmt8bZyRxC — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 28, 2025

Masvidal calls for Edwards showdown

“If you’re watching this [Leon], I’ll f***ing beat the f*** out of you at the White House. Leon, I will beat the f***ing dogs*** out of you, just to say America, kicked f***ing England’s ass for trying to take over our s***.

“We had to send y’all back, I’m gonna send you back in the same way. On a ship back home. 4th July, America’s birthday, brother. Let them make the mistake and send you as a representative for England. I will crash that party, brother. I’ll go crazy on this motherf***er, bro. I’ll get in shape for you Leon, don’t worry about it brother.”

