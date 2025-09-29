Jorge Masvidal calls for UFC White House showdown with rival Leon Edwards

By Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025
Jorge Masvidal

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has called for a collision with rival Leon Edwards at the White House next year.

Once upon a time, Jorge Masvidal was one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts – and perhaps combat sports as a whole. He had an incredible year in which he defeated Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz to vault himself into title contention. However, after consecutive losses at the hands of Kamaru Usman, ‘Gamebred’ fell right back down the pecking order.

Jorge Masvidal targets Leon Edwards for UFC return: "I will whoop your f*cking ass"

Ever since then, Masvidal has been best known for his alleged assault on Colby Covington and his political views. Jorge has made it known that he’s interested in returning to the UFC one day, but it’s not known whether or not the promotion also believes he should come back.

However, when discussing Leon Edwards recently, Masvidal seemed as motivated as he’s been in a long time.

 

Masvidal calls for Edwards showdown

“If you’re watching this [Leon], I’ll f***ing beat the f*** out of you at the White House. Leon, I will beat the f***ing dogs*** out of you, just to say America, kicked f***ing England’s ass for trying to take over our s***.

“We had to send y’all back, I’m gonna send you back in the same way. On a ship back home. 4th July, America’s birthday, brother. Let them make the mistake and send you as a representative for England. I will crash that party, brother. I’ll go crazy on this motherf***er, bro. I’ll get in shape for you Leon, don’t worry about it brother.”

Should this happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jorge Masvidal Leon Edwards UFC

Dana White UFC press conference

UFC boss Dana White gives his thoughts on the importance of free speech

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025
Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in
UFC

Dustin Poirier responds to fan asking if he misses fighting following retirement

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has revealed whether or not he misses fighting after his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Carlos Ulberg KOs Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth
UFC

Dominick Reyes reacts to UFC Perth KO loss against Carlos Ulberg

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

Dominick Reyes is in good spirits following a knockout loss this past Saturday.

Israel Adesanya UFC fight
UFC

Israel Adesanya no longer interested in marquee UFC fight: 'I've moved on'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

Israel Adesanya is no longer seeking a rematch with an unexpected rival.

Ronda Rousey UFC press event
UFC

Ronda Rousey urged to avoid UFC comeback: 'We're talking about years off'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

Ronda Rousey has stoked the flames regarding a potential UFC comeback, but one former fighter advises against it.

Neil Magny defeats Jake Matthews

UFC exec reacts to 'strange' referee decision during Neil Magny vs. Jake Matthews fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025
Carlos Ulberg UFC Perth
UFC

Carlos Ulberg offers to be UFC 320 backup following KO win over Dominick Reyes

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

Carlos Ulberg emerged victorious at UFC Perth in sensational fashion, and he’s eyeing an emergency backup spot for Oct. 4.

Jake Matthews
Neil Magny

Manager: Jake Matthews to appeal controversial UFC Perth loss

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2025

Jake Matthews and his team will be filing an appeal following his controversial third-round submission loss to Neil Magny at UFC Perth.

Jimmy Crute, UFC Perth, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Perth Bonus Report: Jimmy Crute one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

The Octagon returned to Australia for tonight’s UFC Perth event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, UFC Perth, Pros react, UFC
dominick reyes

Pros react after Carlos Ulberg KO's Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Perth event was headlined by a key light heavyweight matchup featuring Carlos Ulberg taking on Dominick Reyes.